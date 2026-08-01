3 Biggest Position Concerns for Kansas Football Going Into 2026

National analysts aren't very high on the Kansas football team entering the 2026 campaign. The Jayhawks lost a lot of production to graduation and the transfer portal, and they failed to adequately replace it in several areas where they were already lacking after finishing 5-7 without a bowl appearance last season.



Some position groups are far more well off than others. The skill positions on offense (running back and wide receiver) appear to be in good shape, but there are plenty of question marks elsewhere on both sides of the ball. These are the three biggest position concerns heading into the season.

Kansas Football's Three Biggest 2026 Position Concerns

Kansas redshirt junior quarterback Cole Ballard (15) and Isaiah Marshall (8) watch during spring football practice Thursday, Mar. 26, 2026 in Lawrence, Kansas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Defensive Line

After ranking third among the Big 12's 16 schools in sacks per game in 2024, the Jayhawks finished with just 25 sacks last season. Leroy Harris III led the team (4.5 sacks) after breaking out in his first year at the FBS level and helping compensate for an injury-riddled campaign from Dean Miller. However, the Jayhawks didn't do much to address their pass rush this offseason and are banking on the development of younger contributors like Harris and Dak Brinkley to generate pressure.



The run defense could also face problems early with a shorthanded group. Tulane transfer Tre'Von McAlpine was expected to anchor the defensive tackle position, but he is reportedly out for the season with a knee injury. That leaves Kansas with plenty of uncertainty in the middle of its defensive line and about who can consistently stuff running lanes.

2. Secondary/Pass Defense

In addition to concerns about the defensive line, there are just as many questions in the secondary. Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald must determine which cornerbacks are the best fit for his scheme after the Jayhawks made a few additions in the defensive backfield.



Jalen Todd and Austin Alexander were the top two outside corners last year, but the coaching staff brought in Ball State transfer Roman Pearson and ex-Mississippi State corner Elijah Cannon. Former Alabama transfer Jahlil Hurley will also compete for snaps, while Syeed Gibbs will continue to fill his hybrid HAWK role.

The safety room appears much more stable with Georgia transfer Jaden Harris and Louisville transfer Corey Gordon, alongside returners Mason Ellis and Taylor Davis. Regardless, after allowing 31+ points six different times last season with many of those points coming through the air, the defensive approach will need to improve, especially with much of the same personnel returning.

1. Quarterback

This was the obvious choice for the biggest position concern on the roster. Kansas has yet to name a starting quarterback to replace Jalon Daniels, but all signs continue to point toward Cole Ballard earning the job.

If that's the case, the Jayhawks will be putting someone under center who has extensive experience in Lance Leipold's system, but also someone whose physical tools don't match those of his predecessor. His arm strength, mobility, and decision-making are nowhere near what Daniels brought to the offense.

A quarterback can make or break a season, and whether it's Ballard or Isaiah Marshall, neither has done enough to inspire much confidence among the fanbase. That won't change until one of them proves themselves on the field.