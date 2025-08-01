Kansas Football 2025 Opponent Preview: Fresno State Bulldogs
The Kansas Jayhawks kick off the 2025 campaign against Fresno State in the earliest season-opener in franchise history. It will mark the first time KU officially takes the field in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign, the Jayhawks will have a lot to prove with a new-look, transfer-heavy roster.
The Bulldogs’ new head coach is Matt Entz, who won two FCS national championships across his five-year tenure at North Dakota State. He is replacing Tim Skipper, as he spent one year as head coach before leading Fresno to its worst record in the 2020s decade.
Game 1: Fresno State at Kansas
Date: Aug. 23
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. CT
Location: David Booth Memorial Kansas Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
TV: FOX
Fresno State Offense
After losing Mikey Keene to Michigan, Fresno State is expected to run EJ Warner under center. EJ, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, is a prolific pocket passer who previously spent time at Temple and most recently Rice.
Warner can rack up yards in a hurry, but he’s also led the AAC in interceptions in three straight seasons. His mistake-prone nature will be a test for Kansas’ defense to see if it can capitalize with takeaways.
The Bulldogs did not run the ball well in 2024. They were one of 12 schools in the country to average fewer than 100 rushing yards per game.
The rushing attack may not improve much this year since the Bulldogs return their top two rushers, Elijah Gilliam and Bryson Donelson, from last year and did not make any significant changes to the offensive line. Pair that with the fact that Warner has negative rushing yards for his collegiate career, and you have a team that will surely struggle to gain yards on the ground.
Like the Jayhawks, Fresno State lost its top three wide receivers from last season. They'll be working with Josiah Ayon, a Division II transfer from Western Colorado who caught nine touchdowns last year, along with returning wideouts Josiah Freeman and Jordan Malau'ulu. JUCO transfer Jayon Farrar should also have some targets coming his way.
Fresno State Defense
The new defensive coordinator, Nick Benedetto, is taking over a solid unit after spending time at Northern Illinois.
Among his most formidable returning players are former USC defensive lineman Korey Foreman, who recorded 3.0 sacks a year ago and should lead the front four. Another top talent is defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton. He was named to the preseason watchlist for the Jim Thorpe Award following a 2024 campaign where he recorded 13 passes defended and two interceptions.
Fresno allowed 24.8 points per game a year ago, meaning transfers like linebacker Jadon Pearson and defensive tackle Martin Owosu will need to step up big-time.
The strong secondary duo of Hamilton and safety Jayden Davis could give the Jayhawks issues through the air. The question is whether Fresno will be able to line up with Kansas on the defensive line and in the box when Jim Zebrowski pulls out his creative rushing plays.
Final Verdict
Kansas has a much more dynamic offense than Fresno, making it easier for the Jayhawks to move the ball down the field. While both quarterbacks are turnover-prone, Leipold's squad could overpower Fresno with run-heavy, smash-mouth football.
Given the stakes at hand and playing in front of what should be a raucous crowd at the new Booth, the Jayhawks should enter this contest heavily favored.