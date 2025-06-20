Opening Betting Odds Revealed for Kansas Football’s Week 0 Matchup
Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks are looking to bounce back in the upcoming campaign.
KU is expected to compete amongst other top teams in the Big 12, but it will open the year with a couple of challenging nonconference contests.
The football season in Lawrence will officially open in a Week 0 matchup between the Jayhawks and Fresno State Bulldogs.
Recently, FanDuel released its initial betting odds for the game, and Kansas was labeled a heavy 13.5-point favorite over the Bulldog.
The sportsbook lists KU as a -550 moneyline favorite, while Fresno State is a +400 underdog. The over/under is 51.5 points.
Of course, many things can (and will) change before the season arrives that could alter the lines, but it is encouraging that Vegas thinks highly of the Jayhawks early on.
With aspirations of contending for a Big 12 title, Kansas cannot afford to slip up early, especially against a Group of Five opponent and with a challenging contest against Missouri two weeks later.
It will be the first game played in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium since the completion of the school's Phase I of a $450 million stadium renovation project.
Although Fresno is coming off a subpar season for its standards, the Bulldogs are no strangers to tough road environments outside of conference play. They went to Purdue and Arizona State in 2023 and left both outings with victories.
The Jayhawks and Bulldogs will face off on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. CT.