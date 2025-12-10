Kansas Football 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker: Which Jayhawks Have Left?

The offseason is underway for the Kansas football program, which unfortunately saw its season end with a loss to Utah that denied the Jayhawks bowl eligibility. While the NCAA did reach out to KU to play in the Birmingham Bowl, the program declined the invitation, officially closing the 2025 campaign.



Head coach Lance Leipold and his staff have already added a player from the portal and lost a few others. Every time a player commits to or transfers from the Jayhawks, we will update this page accordingly.

Kansas Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold

Outgoing Transfers

Dec. 10: S Damani Maxson



Maxson is the most recent player to transfer from Lawrence. The former 3-star safety arrived with high expectations out of high school. The incoming redshirt sophomore never recorded a stat at KU.

Kansas safety Damani Maxson plans to enter the portal, his rep @monnier_oscar of @jordansportsgrp tells @mzenitz and me.



The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Maxson held an 88 247Sports rating in the 2024 class.

Dec. 6: TE Jaden Hamm



The Eudora, Kansas, native was a lauded signing out of high school due to his local ties. However, he failed to separate himself from a packed tight end room this season and never caught a pass during his three years in Lawrence. Hamm now has two years of eligibility remaining in the transfer portal.

Dec. 5: LB Jacorey Stewart



Stewart is a native of Atlanta whose physical traits made him an intriguing prospect out of high school. Unfortunately, he decided to transfer in search of more playing time.

Thank you to the University of Kansas for helping me grow on and off the field. I’ll be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. Grateful for the Jayhawk family.



500 squat

365 bench

NCAA eligibility #1907626260 pic.twitter.com/RXbsSuH3Qa — pickle stewart (@jacorey___18) December 5, 2025

Dec. 4: WR Bryce Cohoon



A transfer from Syracuse, Cohoon spent two years with the Jayhawks before going portaling. He was primarily a special teams player during his KU tenure and did not record a catch.

Dec. 4: RB Johnny Thompson Jr.



Thompson was one of only two scholarship running backs on the roster now that Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams have graduated, but he chose to transfer in hopes of finding a better opportunity. The California native totaled 24 carries for 107 yards across three seasons in Lawrence.

Dec. 2: P Efren Jasso (Player walk-on)



Jasso became the first player to transfer from KU this offseason. He served as the backup punter behind Finn Lappin and did not see any game action in 2025.

Incoming Transfers (1)

Dec. 1: DL Jibriel Conde



Conde became the first transfer to pledge to Kansas on the first day of December. The defensive lineman from Grand Valley State amassed 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2025. At the time of his commitment, he was the top-ranked lineman in the portal.