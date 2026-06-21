Kansas Football’s 2026 Win Total Projected in New Betting Odds

The Kansas football program has hit a rough patch in recent years, missing a bowl game in back-to-back seasons after its breakthrough nine-win campaign in 2023. With longtime quarterback Jalon Daniels now gone, the Jayhawks have plenty to address heading into the upcoming season.



Many fans blame the team's late-game collapses as the primary reason for its recent struggles and still have optimistic outlooks. However, the Big 12 is still one of the toughest conferences in the country, and KU didn't exactly receive a favorable schedule.

Recently, BetMGM Sportsbook released its preseason win totals for every team in the league. Where do the Jayhawks stand in these predictions?

NEW: 2026 College Football Big 12 Win Totals via @BetMGM‼️



Who do you like?https://t.co/MMsVvHgZsw pic.twitter.com/ZQE8R0Ls52 — On3 (@On3) June 19, 2026

Kansas is one of six Big 12 programs projected at 5.5 wins. Essentially, BetMGM views the Jayhawks as a toss-up to reach bowl eligibility.



KU faces a challenging schedule that includes a rematch with Missouri in the Border Showdown and an overseas meeting with Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic in London. Other difficult tasks include road tilts at TCU and K-State.

There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding this roster, especially on offense. The coaching staff has yet to determine whether promising dual-threat standout Isaiah Marshall or former walk-on Cole Ballard will take the first snaps under center.



It's hard to fault BetMGM for setting the number where it did given Kansas' struggles to close out games in recent years. Even so, this is a talented roster with an opportunity to be one of the top teams in the conference. The Jayhawks can start off strong if they manage to win one of their first two marquee matchups and build momentum from there.