Kansas Football Defense Looks Promising in Win Against Fresno State
Heading into the 2025 college football season, the Kansas Jayhawks had a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball.
The defense is under new management this year with D.K. McDonald taking over as defensive coordinator after long-time Lance Leipold assistant Brian Borland retired this offseason.
McDonald was hired at KU in February 2024 as co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach after serving as defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles where he helped the team reach the 2022 Super Bowl. McDonald’s role as defensive backs coach was backfilled by Brandon Shelby, who served as a defensive analyst for KU last season.
Last year for the Jayhawks, McDonald thrived coaching a secondary that included First Team All-Big 12 cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson who combined for nine interceptions and earned All-American honors at season’s end before heading to the NFL as undrafted free agents this offseason.
The KU defense held teams to just 26 points per game a season ago – the program’s best mark since 2007 – and McDonald played a big part in that. However, it was unclear if the defense would be able to match or improve upon that under McDonald’s guidance as coordinator.
But if the first game against Fresno State is any indication, they may be up to the task.
The KU defense played outstanding against the Bulldogs. After allowing a touchdown on their opening drive, the Jayhawks held the Bulldogs scoreless for the remaining three quarters of the game thanks to some stellar play from the defensive line and timely turnovers.
The Jayhawks had a total of 55 tackles on the night, including a combined 10 tackles for loss between 10 different players. The team also sacked Fresno State quarterback E.J. Warner three times and forced him into three turnovers.
One of those turnovers was a forced fumble that came courtesy of linebacker Bangally Kamara who transferred to KU this offseason from South Carolina. Kamara had four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack fumble in his Kansas debut.
KU senior safety Lyrik Rawls – who transferred to KU from Oklahoma State last December – also had a big game after racking up five tackles and hauling in an acrobatic interception late in the third quarter.
The Jayhawk defense saw impressive showings from a pair of freshmen in defensive end Dakyus Brinkley and cornerback Austin Alexander. Brinkley finished the game with five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss, while Alexander had four total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Overall, it was a very encouraging performance from a KU defense with several newcomers and new leadership at the top. If they can limit opposing offenses like that and win the turnover battle, they’ll keep the team in every game they play.