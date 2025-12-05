Meet the 2026 Kansas Football Recruiting Class

The Kansas football coaching staff introduced the newest members of the team this week as the NCAA early signing period began for college football recruits across the country.

The Jayhawks signed a total of 17 high school prospects, as well as Grand Valley State transfer Jibriel Conde. The class is ranked No. 53 in the country and No. 11 in the Big 12, according to On3.com.

It would have likely been a top 40 class had KU not received a trio of decommitments dating back to the loss to Kansas State earlier this year.

Four-star defensive back JJ Dunnigan Jr. decommitted in late October and has now signed with Miami (FL). Three-star offensive lineman Lucas Smalls-Allen decommitted in late November and signed with Wake Forest. Then, three-star running back KD “Batman” Jones – who originally flipped from Oklahoma State to Kansas following the firing of Mike Gundy – decided to sign with Cowboys on Wednesday.

Despite the losses of a few key recruits, the staff put together a well-rounded group and did a great job of securing some of the best talent in the Sunflower State. In fact, KU signed six of the top 15 players in the state, which was easily the most of any other Power 4 team – including rival Kansas State.

The team can still add recruits in the months ahead, but here's a look at the new crop of Jayhawks as it stands today.

Kaden Snyder (4-star OL): Ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Kansas and chose the Jayhawks over Kansas State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and others.

Kory Amachree (3-star RB): Ranked as the No. 9 player in Michigan and chose Kansas over Michigan State, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and others.

Hunter Higgins (3-star DE): Ranked as the No. 5 player in Kansas and chose the Jayhawks over Nebraska, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and others.

Draeden Punt (3-star DE): Ranked as the No. 9 player in Iowa and chose KU over Kansas State and South Dakota.

Na'Kwaine Carter (3-star DL): Ranked as the No. 11 player in Oklahoma and chose Kansas over Kansas State, Utah, and others.

Jack Utz (3-star TE): Ranked as the No. 12 player in Missouri and chose KU over rival Missouri, Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa State, and several others.

Joshua Galbreath (3-star LB): Ranked as the No. 8 player in Kansas and chose KU over Kansas State, Ole Miss, Iowa, and others.

Kevin Sullivan (3-star TE): Ranked as the No. 15 player in Missouri and chose KU over Missouri, Kansas State, BYU, and others.

Nate Sims (3-star WR): Ranked as the No. 9 player in Kansas who chose the Jayhawks over Kansas State and held interest from Nebraska.

Kaden Moody (3-star OT): Ranked as the No. 21 player in Oklahoma and chose KU over Big 12 foes Utah, Texas Tech, and others.

Tyren Park (3-star WR): Ranked as the No. 12 player in Kansas and chose the Jayhawks over Kansas State and Iowa State.

Lennie Brown (3-star CB): Ranked as the No. 89 player in California and chose Kansas over Arizona, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, and others.

Malachi Mills (3-star OT): Ranked as the No. 21 player in Indiana and chose Kansas over Colorado State, Miami (OH), and others.

Joseph Credit (3-star LB): Ranked as the No. 155 player in Texas and chose Kansas over Texas A&M, SMU, TCU, and others.

Corbin Glasco (3-star WR): Ranked as the No. 177 player in Texas and chose KU over Kansas State, Toledo, and UTSA.

Jaylen Mason (3-star QB): Ranked as the No. 14 player in Kansas and chose the Jayhawks over Iowa State and Liberty.

Robert Reddick (3-star CB): Ranked as the No. 33 player in Indiana and chose Kansas over Purdue, Illinois, West Virginia, and others.

Jibrield Conde (3-star DL): Ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 20 player available in the portal after transferring from Grand Valley State University.