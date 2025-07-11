Kansas Football in the Mix for Big Ten Wide Receiver Transfer
The college football regular season is only a little over a month away, but there is never a quiet day in the transfer portal.
Former Nebraska wide receiver/defensive back Jaidyn Doss departed from the Cornhuskers on Wednesday, officially entering his name into the portal.
A report from On3 (subscription required) later revealed that the Kansas Jayhawks 'appear to be a team to watch' in Doss' recruitment.
Doss, a Kansas City native, was a 3-star prospect out of high school in the Class of 2023.
After spending two seasons in Lincoln, he decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
He played both sides of the ball at Nebraska but transitioned back to strictly become a wide receiver this spring.
In 2023, Doss appeared in four games, catching two passes for 20 yards.
Following the departures of top wideouts Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold, and Quentin Skinner to graduation, head coach Lance Leipold hit the portal hard to find new targets for Jalon Daniels. He added Emmanuel Henderson (Alabama), Cam Pickett (Ball State), Levi Wentz (Albany), and Bryson Canty (Columbia).
None of Kansas’ receivers are proven options at the Power 4 level, so Doss could have a real opportunity to crack the rotation if he joins the Jayhawks. He would need to arrive soon, though, with fall camp just two weeks away.
Expect more developments in the coming days if the Jayhawks' involvement with Doss continues.