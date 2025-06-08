Kansas’ Jalon Daniels Impressed by Jayhawks Transfer Wide Receiver
Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks had to completely revamp the receiving corps after losing the team’s top three wideouts to graduation.
In addition to landing transfers Cam Pickett, Bryson Canty, and Levi Wentz, KU reeled in former Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson.
Henderson has caught the eyes of several players and coaches since the spring began, including quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Athletic trainer Trent Carter shared a story about a recent Kansas practice where Daniels had to overcompensate on a throw since he underestimated Henderson's speed.
“I was asking Jalon, who’s laughing, and he goes, yeah, I didn’t realize really how fast Emmanuel Henderson is so I’ve got to let go of it a little bit sooner, I had to catch up,” Carter said.
Daniels has thrown to extremely fast receivers like Quentin Skinner in the past, but Henderson’s quickness might be on another level.
At Alabama, Henderson caught just five balls for 96 yards in over three years. He played a key role on the Crimson Tide's special teams unit.
Despite playing at a top program in the country, Henderson wanted a more featured role in the offense, and he will receive just that at KU.
Lauded for his speed and exceptional route running, Henderson is the projected WR1 in Lawrence this season.
Henderson has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Replacing Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold will not be an easy task, but the Jayhawks’ transfer additions are incredibly talented.
The Daniels-Henderson connection could very well be one of the best in the Big 12 in 2025.