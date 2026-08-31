Kansas Football Injury Update Heading into Season Opener vs Long Island

Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold provided an update on the injury status of a couple of players heading into the team’s season opener versus Long Island University (LIU) on Friday inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.



Leipold was specifically asked during his weekly press conference about one of KU’s top projected wide receivers this season, Cam Pickett, who has been battling a leg injury that has kept him out of several practices during fall camp.



“Don’t know yet where Cam (Pickett) will be at this time,” said Leipold. “We’ll know as the week goes on. He did not practice today.”



Picket is currently listed as one of three starters at wide receiver on the Game 1 depth chart released Monday morning. He is also the most experienced of all KU’s returning receivers from last season after catching 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt-junior in 2025.



He, alongside Buffalo transfer Nik McMillan, is expected to be one of KU’s biggest playmakers for the Kansas offense this season under Andy Kotelnicki. And while Pickett may not be needed for a win against LIU, the Jayhawks will certainly need him this season.



Another injured player mentioned by Leipold in Monday’s press conference is freshman running back Kory Amachree.



“Kory Amachree is another one that I can probably let you know now that Kory was injured earlier and will be out for an extended period of time.”



Leipold did not expand upon his injury or how long he would be out. But seeing as how Amachree was not listed in this week’s depth chart, it’s unlikely that he was to receive much playing time this season behind Dylan Edwards and the other running backs available.



No other players were mentioned during Monday's press conference as having injury concerns ahead of the season opener this Friday. Kickoff versus LIU is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT with the game streaming live on ESPNU.

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