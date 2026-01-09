Kansas Football Lands its New No. 1 Wide Receiver in Nik McMillan

The Kansas football coaching staff has been on a tear this week as they look to take advantage of the two-week window of the transfer portal to improve this roster ahead of the 2026 season.

They secured commitments from four talented prospects during the first weekend of the portal being open and have since added on to that with the addition of 13 more prospects – including potentially their new No. 1 wide receiver in Buffalo transfer Nik McMillan.

The talented 6-foot-1 wideout from Buffalo, New York, was an absolute star for the Bulls this past season, hauling in 62 catches for 981 yards and three touchdowns on his way to earning First Team All-MAC honors.

At one point during the 2025 season, McMillan had six straight games with over 100 yards receiving, becoming the only player in Buffalo football history to do so.

McMillan was a member of the Bulls for three seasons from 2022 to 2025. After redshirting his first season, he made his way onto the field catching 13 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

He was expected to have a big season the next year but missed nearly all of the 2024 season due to a knee injury suffered during a 38-0 road loss to Missouri. He bounced back to have a breakout year as a redshirt junior and now comes to Kansas with one year of eligibility remaining.

On3.com rates McMillan as a three-star prospect and the No. 125 wide receiver currently available in the transfer portal this offseason.

What he brings

McMillan heads to Lawrence with a real shot at being KU’s top receiver this coming season.

The Jayhawks will lose the services of wide receivers Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Levi Wentz, and Bryson Canty due to graduation this spring, which leaves only Keaton Kubecka and Cam Pickett as players returning with real experience and production at the position.

Kubecka played in 10 games this year, catching 17 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. And while Pickett had a good year with 45 catches for 476 yards and three touchdowns and should be a big part of the offense next year if he continues to improve, his receiving yards were less than half of what McMillan had in Buffalo – signaling that he may be more likely to play the role of the No. 2 wideout once again for the Jayhawks.

McMillan has elite speed and terrific route-running skills that should make him a serious threat for KU’s offense. In fact, 243 of his 981 total receiving yards this season came after the catch – showing just how fast and talented he is with the ball in his hands.

His ability to catch the deep ball also opens up plays for other players and prevents defenses from stacking the box again the run.

He’s got No. 1 wide receiver written all over him and should be a fun player to watch on this Kansas offense next season.