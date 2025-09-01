Kansas Football’s Linebacker Injuries: How Will the Jayhawks Respond?
Coming into the 2025 season, Kansas football’s linebacker group looked like one of the most improved units after a strong offseason in the transfer portal.
The additions of Bangally Kamara, Trey Lathan, and Joseph Sipp Jr. were highly regarded by analysts and gave the Jayhawks a much stronger presence in the middle. However, a domino effect of injuries has quickly depleted the group before conference play has even arrived.
Sipp and Gilliom have already missed the first two contests of the year, while Kamara was absent on Friday against Wagner due to what was described as a 'non-contact knee injury.'
On Sunday, On3 insider revealed that Kamara would be out for a few weeks at the very minimum. Thankfully, he seemingly avoided the worst-case-scenario injury, but KU still needs reinforcements immediately.
This means that Lance Leipold will have to turn to several players who were not originally expected to play major roles this season.
Lathan has been the best player from the linebacking corps, excelling through his first two games in the crimson and blue. He currently leads the team with three tackles for loss, adding 12 total tackles and a pass break-up.
Redshirt freshman Jon Jon Kamara received the start at weakside linebacker in the other Kamara's place in the previous game, but was ejected in the first half for a targeting penalty. Although he is a very talented and versatile player, Kamara still needs work on his technique and is being thrown into the fire at the wrong time.
Other youngsters like Logan Brantley and Ezra Vedral have seen some snaps early on. However, it would be quite the issue if third and fourth stringers were forced to take the field against a formidable SEC opponent.
First and foremost, the Jayhawks must focus on getting Sipp and Gilliom back. Sipp is a terrific open-field tackler from Bowling Green State who tallied 79 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss a season ago.
Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald could tinker with a few packages in his 4-2-5 scheme that features the HAWK position Gillion normally plays. Mason Ellis and Syeed Gibbs are listed as his direct backups on the depth chart.
Still, being without Gilliom for another game would hinder the Jayhawks' defense against the run. Once Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy gets into the second level of KU's defense, the linebackers could have trouble keeping him from breaking free.
The Jayhawks’ linebacker room is an absolute mess going into the most important regular season game in years. Kansas is still capable of leaving Columbia with an upset victory, but it will need the secondary and defensive line to play flawlessly.