Kansas Football Opens as Slight Home Underdog Ahead of Baylor Game

The Kansas football team is reeling after dropping to 2-4 with a loss to K-State this past Saturday. The toughest stretch of the Jayhawks' schedule has passed, but they are still searching for their first Big 12 win of the campaign.

The next opportunity comes against Baylor at 12 p.m. CT on Oct. 24. The Bears sit at 4-2 and are coming off an ugly 17-6 loss to TCU, but a victory in Lawrence would move them one step closer to bowl eligibility.



Sportsbooks are already beginning to release betting lines for the contest, and unsurprisingly, Kansas opened as a home underdog. Here's where the Jayhawks stand against the spread on FanDuel Sportsbook right now.

Kansas vs. Baylor Football Betting Breakdown

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold applauds Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Nik McMillan (5) after a touchdown against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spread: -1.5 Baylor, +1.5 Kansas

Moneyline: -134 Baylor, +112 Kansas

Over/Under: 53.5 points

KU opened as a 2.5-point underdog, though the line has since shifted to 1.5 points at most sportsbooks. The over-under sits around 53.5 points, projecting a game in the neighborhood of 28-26.

Kansas is a 2.5 point home underdog against Baylor. pic.twitter.com/WKMVtWen1p — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) October 18, 2026

Much like KU, Baylor fans are getting a weekly dose of Jekyll and Hyde from their quarterback, former Florida Gator DJ Lagway. A week after throwing for 306 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-19 win over Arizona State, he completed just 22-of-53 pass attempts for 256 yards with no touchdowns and an interception versus TCU.

Kansas has dealt with some of the same inconsistency from its own signal-caller, Isaiah Marshall, who has shown plenty of promise but still goes through the growing pains that come with being a first-year starter. Yet last time around, KU's defense was the bigger issue. It surrendered more than 350 rushing yards to the Wildcats, and Joe Jackson and Avery Johnson did the majority of the damage.



Based on how sportsbooks are forecasting this matchup, most people view this as a true toss-up. Both schools have shown they can be dangerous when everything is clicking, but neither can be trusted week to week.

Another loss would drop Lance Leipold and Co. to an abysmal 2-5 record with very few favorable contests remaining on the schedule. If the Jayhawks are going to turn things around, this is about as good a time as they're going to get.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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