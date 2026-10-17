Kansas Football Loses 18th Straight to K-State: Sunflower Showdown Instant Reaction

For the 18th straight year, Kansas football has lost to K-State.

In a game that was seen as one of the most winnable in the Sunflower Showdown in recent memory, KU fell to the Wildcats 35-24.

KSU started off hot with a touchdown drive to start the game to go up 7-0. KU answered with a kick return for a touchdown to even up the score, but the offense struggled for much of the first half.

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall finished the half with just 59 yards passing and one touchdown to wide receiver Nik McMillan. That score had KU in front for much of the first half until end-of-half play plagued the Jayhawks once again.

With under two minutes to play, KU was only able to kill 0:38 before having to punt from their own endzone. But KU punter Matt Gill mishandled the snap, giving KSU a safety and the ball.

The Wildcats then drove the field to kick a field goal to go up 18-17 entering halftime.

KU was able to respond with a nine-play 75-yard drive to start the second half to go up 24-18. But from there, it was all KSU as the Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points after a Marshall interception early in the fourth quarter and a late field goal gave KSU a 35-24 lead.

The loss brings head coach Lance Leipold to 0-6 all-time versus K-State during his time in Lawrence.

Reaction

This game was a must-win for Leipold and the team, but the loss makes it hard to justify Leipold remaining in Lawrence beyond this season.

After Saturday's loss, he is now 0-8 in rivalry games with six losses to K-State and two losses to Missouri in his six years as head coach in Lawrence.

Kansas is now 2-4 on the season and facing an uphill battle to reach bowl eligibility.

If they fail to reach a bowl game, it will be the third straight season for KU whose fanbase and athletics department has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into this program over the past few years in the form of stadium renovations, contract renewals, and facility upgrades.

Leipold has been given everything he’s asked for to win at Kansas, but that’s not been happening these last three years – not at the level you’d expect of a top-five paid head coach in the Big 12.

The time has now come for Kansas Athletics Director Travis Goff to have serious conversations with his staff as to whether or not Leipold is still the right man for the job at KU.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.