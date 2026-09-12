Kansas Football Faces a Serious Quarterback Dilemma With Isaiah Marshall

Head coach Lance Leipold described Isaiah Marshall's performance against Missouri last night as "inconsistent" and "uncharacteristic" of him. Those are two sentiments that Kansas Jayhawk fans can wholeheartedly agree with.

In his first start against an FBS opponent, the Michigan native left a lot to be desired. He finished a lackluster 13-of-30 passing, recording 168 yards through the air and two touchdowns while also turning the ball over three times.



Tied at 14 apiece entering the second half, it took Marshall just two plays to turn the ball over twice. He fumbled a designed quarterback run on the offense's first drive of the half, then tossed a pick to Missouri two minutes after the Tigers took the lead. The Jayhawks played from behind the rest of the night.

On a more concerning note, most of Marshall's mistakes were self-inflicted. While the offensive line didn't exactly have its best outing, the Southfield A&T product was incredibly inaccurate and missed several gimme throws that should have been easy completions.

It felt as though Marshall was playing a game of backyard football. He was rolling out of the pocket on almost every dropback, trying to squeeze balls into tight windows and improvising every throw. Yet on several routine plays when he had a receiver wide open across the middle of the field, he either airmailed the pass or left it short.

There were already questions about Marshall's arm when he was first named the team's starting quarterback, considering he had thrown just three passes at the Division I level before this campaign. Those questions will only continue to follow him until he proves otherwise.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) throws the ball against Missouri Tigers during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a first half in which Marshall went 6-for-15 passing and couldn't get a good spiral on his throws, the question ran through every KU fan's mind: When does it get to the point where backup Cole Ballard enters the game? The two players competed with each other for the starting job throughout fall camp, and the coaching staff only decided on Marshall a week and a half before the season began.

But here's the tricky part — Ballard was knocked out of the contest after his first throw on a trick play in which he actually completed a six-yard pass to Marshall. He was hammered by a Missouri defender and immediately grabbed his upper body before limping off to the sideline.



While Leipold said after the game that Ballard avoided the worst-case scenario, it still looked like a potentially serious shoulder injury. Regardless of the severity, the point is that Kansas is now stuck with Marshall's ups and downs for the time being.

If we had one word to describe Marshall's showing yesterday, we'd choose chaotic . He simply did not look poised or mature enough to be starting a Power 4 football game. There aren't many quarterbacks who can make that out-of-control style work at the highest level, especially one making just the second start of his collegiate career.

The best example of this came in the second half when Marshall spun 360 degrees while falling out of bounds and somehow managed to complete the throw. That may end up on SportsCenter's Top 10 this morning, but those aren't the kinds of mistake-prone plays an offense is looking for from its starting quarterback.

HOW did Isaiah Marshall pull that off?! 🤯



A 360° jump pass for a first down! pic.twitter.com/lwhm3k9Hvg — Jayhawks on KCSN (@jayhawks_kcsn) September 12, 2026

In a one-play sample, Marshall has a lot of potential. There are very few players who can create like he does with his legs, and he's capable of making something out of nothing. However, over the course of an entire 60-minute game, there are too many concerns right now to make fans feel confident in his ability to lead the team to success.



There's no doubt that the 2026 campaign with Marshall under center will be frustrating if it's anything like what he showed yesterday. The coaching staff will have to live through the growing pains and hope his natural talent eventually outweighs his questionable decision-making.

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