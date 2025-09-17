Kansas Football Shows Concerning Trend Despite 2-1 Start
Kansas is 2-1 entering Big 12 play, but the Jayhawks loss to Missouri before the bye raised more red flags than the record shows.
Leipold’s team has improved in key areas like tight end usage, defensive line depth, and linebacker play. But one issue that has haunted the program for years came roaring back in Columbia: poor execution in end of half and late game situations.
The Strengths Worth Noticing
Kansas hasn’t lacked bright spots at all, especially at the tight end position.
Senior DeShawn Hanika’s six catch, two touchdown performance against Missouri was his best game yet, and transfer Boden Groen has provided another viable option behind Hanika.
Defensively, the Jayhawks front seven has also overdelivered.
Veterans Tommy Dunn Jr. and D.J. Withers have led a deeper, more disruptive defensive line, while linebacker Trey Lathan has emerged as a true leader with 25 tackles in three games.
To make matters even better, the quick return of Bangally Kamara from injury only adds to a unit that looked thin two weeks ago but now feels like a strength.
The Flaws Holding KU Back
But Kansas’ loss at Missouri showed why fans are hesitant to fully buy in. The running game, once defined by Devin Neal’s ability to create something from nothing, has been ordinary.
Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams combined for just 11 yards on nine carries against Missouri, a reminder that neither brings Neal’s vision or elusiveness.
More troubling is what happened in the final minutes of each half.
Despite an offseason dedicated to cleaning up situational football (Leipold literally replayed last year’s Kansas State collapse in team meetings), the Jayhawks once again mismanaged the clock, gave away points, and failed to finish drives when it mattered.
That’s not a talent problem. It’s a cultural hurdle that KU hasn’t cleared yet.
At 2-1, Kansas is still on track to be competitive in the Big 12, but the Missouri loss was a reminder that numbers alone don’t tell the story.
Leipold has built depth, developed new weapons, and seen real growth in his defense. But until the Jayhawks can prove they can close halves (and games), they’ll continue to remain a team that has lots of talent on paper, but can’t deliver.
This next month will tell whether this year’s Jayhawks are ready to move past those familiar flaws, or if 2025 will end up looking too much like 2024.