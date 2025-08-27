Kansas Football: What is in Store for Cam Pickett this Season?
While the Kansas Jayhawks were wrapping up a dominant 31-7 win over Fresno State in Week Zero, fans got to see several players showcasing talent. One of the top performers on the night was wideout transfer Cam Pickett, a redshirt junior from Ball State.
Pickett had an excellent first performance in crimson and blue, racking up two touchdowns off six catches and running for a total of 77 yards. With this performance, Pickett made a jump in the depth chart, making a statement to become the clear slot receiver.
Pickett was not only recognized by Jayhawk fans for this performance, but also all around the college football world. PFF College, a college football account, posted on X, stating that Pickett was the highest graded wide receiver from Week Zero. He was awarded a grade of 80.5.
Pickett also earned offensive player of the week from the East-West Shrine Bowl via X.
Although many teams did not play this past week, Pickett’s performance should not be discredited, as he showed a ton of potential and is still adjusting to a new system and team.
As mentioned, Pickett is a transfer from Ball State. As a Jayhawk, he already has as many touchdowns as he did last year as a Cardinal. In his sophomore year, Pickett had two touchdowns and 49 receptions that translated to 528 total yards. Pickett also had 17 carries, scoring two touchdowns, and racked up 170 rushing yards.
So, what’s in store for Cam Pickett the rest of this season? A ton of opportunities and a chance to make a name for himself.
Pickett is already receiving more action at Kansas. While being paired up with quarterback Jalon Daniels, Pickett has more receptions in one game than he averaged per game at Ball State.
Pickett joined this Kansas football program at the right time. With the generous donation of $300 million from KU Alumnus David Booth, all eyes are on Kansas Football and in which direction this program is headed.
This year’s Jayhawks team is hungry and looking to make some noise in the Big 12 this season, and they have the pieces to do so.
This upcoming Friday, the Jayhawks host the Wagner Seahawks. Although this game is projected to be a beatdown in the Jayhawks’ favor, is it yet another opportunity for Pickett to showcase his game and let Jayhawk fans know what is in store for the rest of the year?