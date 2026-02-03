Kansas Jayhawks Offer 3 Underclassmen Linemen: What It Means

Lance Leipold has predominantly recruited Kansas and Illinois since he took the job in Lawrence nearly six years ago, but over the weekend, the head coach offered two linemen from the south, plus another Chicago Public League standout.

Jeremiah McGowan, Offensive Lineman (A.C. Flora High School)

Jeremiah McGowan is the only primary offensive lineman of the three, and he is also the biggest. McGowan is only a sophomore and is already 6-foot-5, 300 pounds.



McGowan led the Falcons to an 11-2 record as the team's starting right tackle, but don't be surprised if McGowan plays left tackle the next two years. The South Carolina product is at his best in the run game and excels at using his long arms to extend on opposing defensive linemen.



McGowan already has 11 offers, including at least one from the Power Four conferences. McGowan will probably have close to 20 offers before next football season, so the sooner Leipold and his staff get him on campus for a visit, the better. Because if they don't, there's a chance McGowan won't include Kansas in his top five.

Troy Butler, Edge Rusher (Raines High School)

Kansas is Troy Butler's third Power Four offer, but a ton of non-power four programs have offered him, including Arkansas State, Florida International, East Carolina, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, Georgia State, and UMass.



Butler just finished his junior season at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Fla., and led the Vikings to a perfect 14-0 mark and the Class 2A State Title. Butler led the team with 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles, and also recorded 69 tackles and recovered a fumble.



The 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher primarily plays outside linebacker, but I wouldn't be surprised if he plays defensive end in college. Butler did most of his work without his hand in the ground, but assuming he can make that transition, he could be your prototypical defensive end in a 3-4 scheme based on his versatility and size.

Corey Randolph, Defensive Lineman (Simeon High School)

Simeon High School is predominantly known as a basketball school -- it has produced many NBA players, including Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker -- but the football program is no slouch. In fact, it's one of the better programs in the Chicago Public League.



The Wolverines went 7-5 in 2025 and made it to the second round of the IHSA 6A playoffs before losing to eventual state runner-up East St. Louis High School. Junior Corey Randolph was one of the main reasons Simeon had such a good year.

Randolph finished with 16 tackles and two tackles for loss as a defensive tackle and also played left tackle on offense. Randolph is simply impossible to miss on tape due to his size -- 6-foot-3, 245 pounds -- and has many Big Ten and SEC schools interested, including Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.



Randolph will probably have close to 10 scholarship offers before next school year, so the sooner Leipold and his staff get him on campus the better. Otherwise, Randolph very well could end up with another Power Four program playing against KU.