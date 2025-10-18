Kansas Jayhawks Offer Pair of Chicago Catholic League Football Prospects
Lance Leipold and his staff have been busy recruiting the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Conference for years, and that trend continued on Thursday when the Jayhawks offered a pair of three-star recruits -- David Folorunsho and Jeremiah Stonewall -- out of arguably the best conference in the state of Illinois.
About David Folorunsho
Folorunsho is a junior defensive lineman from St. Patrick High School on the north side of Chicago, who has been receiving major offers over the last couple of weeks. Folorunsho, who is the 24th-ranked player in Illinois and 68th-ranked defensive lineman in the nation, received an offer from Missouri earlier this week and currently has seven offers on the table.
The 6-4, 280-pounder plays defensive end and defensive tackle for the Shamrocks, but with his size, I wouldn't be surprised if he plays mostly defensive tackle in college. Folrunsho's highlight tape from this year shows an explosive first step and an excellent tackler who has an innate ability to find his way into the backfield.
About Jeremiah Stonewall
Stonewall is a junior running back at Marion Catholic in Chicago Heights, Illinois, who has seven total offers, including four out of the Big Ten -- Nebraska, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin -- and two more out of the SEC in Ole Miss and Missouri. Stonewall also plays shortstop for the Spartans and could possibly play both sports in high school. However, we're going to strictly focus on football for now.
The 6-1, 185-pound running back is the 19th-ranked player in Illinois and the 40th-ranked running back in the nation and has plenty of varsity experience. It's only one highlight, but his speed, vision, and ability to make people miss in space is impressive.
Stonewall could potentially develop into an every-down back as he fills into his frame and should receive some more Power Four offers over the next year or so.
Where Does David Folorunsho End Up?
Hard to say, but my best guess is either Kansas or Cincinnati. Missouri is his "best offer", but he might have to wait a while before seeing the field if he chooses the Tigers, so picking a Big 12 school probably makes the most sense. Don't expect Folornsho to commit anytime soon, but with Leipold's track record of landing recruits from Chicago, you've got to think Kansas is in serious play to land the versatile defensive lineman.
Where Does Jeremiah Stonewall End Up?
The Midwest. And considering Wisconsin and Kansas have a recent track record of producing NFL running backs, my best guess is Stonewall either goes with the Badgers or the Jayhawks. Both teams have struggled as of late, so Stonewall's choice could very well come down to who turns their season around the quickest -- Kansas or Wisconsin.