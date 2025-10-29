How To Watch Kansas Football vs Oklahoma State
It's been a challenging few weeks for Kansas and Oklahoma State, two teams looking to get back on track when they meet Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.
For head coach Lance Leipold's Jayhawks, it's shaping up to be a crucial game for their chances of reaching a bowl game. Kansas lost its last two games 42-17 to both Texas Tech and Kansas State, dropping its record to 4-4. Following Saturday's Oklahoma State game, Kansas goes on the road to face Arizona and Iowa State before wrapping up the regular season at home against No. 24 Utah.
On the other side, Oklahoma is enduring what could be its losingest season in decades. After a 3-9 record in 2024 and a 1-2 start in 2025, the school fired 21-year head coach Mike Gundy. They Cowboys have gone 0-5 under interim head coach Doug Meacham, including a 42-0 loss at Texas Tech last week.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
- Who: Kansas Jayhawks (4-4, 2-3 in Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-7, 0-5 in Big 12)
- What: Kansas' 113th homecoming game
- When: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 1
- Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (41,525) in Lawrence, Kan.
- TV: ESPN+
- TV announcers: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Leger Douzable (analyst)
- Radio: Jayhawk Sports Network or SiriusXM channel 139 or 200 (Spanish radio on TICO Sports)
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play), David Lawrence (analyst) and Brandon McAnderson (sideline)
- Point spread: Kansas is a 24.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State, and the over/under is 57.5 points. The Jayhawks's moneyline odds are -2400, and the Cowboys are +1200 underdogs on the moneyline, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday.
- Recent results: Kansas lost 42-17 at No. 9 Texas Tech on Oct. 11, then lost 42-17 at home against Kansas State on Oct. 25 following a bye week. Oklahoma State lost 49-17 at home against No. 24 Cincinnati on Oct. 18, then lost 42-0 at No. 14 Texas Tech on Oct. 25.
- Series history: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 41-30-3 and has a 22-16-1 advantage in Lawrence. The Cowboys won last year's matchup 39-32 in Stillwater, Okla., and have an 18-2 record against Kansas dating back to 1998. The Jayhawks' most recently defeated Oklahoma State 37-16 in 2022, which snapped a 14-year drought.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 51 degrees and partly cloudy with an 11% chance of rain and north-northwest winds at 8 mph Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in Lawrence. Kan.
- Coaches: In his fifth season at Kansas, Lance Leipold has a 26-32 overall record, a 15-26 record in Big 12 play and a 1-1 record in bowl games. Leipold led the Jayhawks to a nine-win season in 2023, the program's most wins since 2007. He was previously the head coach at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won six Division III national championships. Doug Meacham took over as Oklahoma State's interim head coach when the school fired Mike Gundy on Sept. 23 after a 1-2 start. Oklahoma State hired Meacham as the offensive coordinator before the 2025 season, and he's 0-5 since becoming the interim. He was previously an assistant coach at TCU from 2020-24 and at Kansas from 2017-18.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.