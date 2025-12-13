Lance Leipold and Kansas Football Not Succeeding at Player Retention

Over the years as Kansas football head coach, Lance Leipold has emphasized the importance of player retention. The Jayhawks lost only nine scholarship players to the transfer portal last offseason, and none of them were expected to play a major role the following year.



However, the same cannot be said for the beginning of this offseason. While the transfer cycle does not officially open until Jan. 2, seven players have already announced their intentions to depart once it opens.



The most recent entries were safety Lyrik Rawls and linebacker Jon Jon Kamara, both of whom would have likely slotted into immediate starting roles next season. This trend could be signaling a tumultuous offseason for the Jayhawks.

Kansas Is Losing More Players Than Expected

In today's landscape of college football, it is inevitable that some players transfer out due to playing time concerns. Other departures, such as running back Johnny Thompson Jr. and safety Damani Maxson, are not overly significant, as neither was expected to play a major role moving forward.



However, the exits of Rawls and Kamara suggest alternative reasons for leaving, considering both would have played the majority of snaps at their respective positions next year.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas has underperformed for two consecutive seasons with a 5-7 record, and the defensive unit struggled mightily under first-year coordinator D.K. McDonald.



Rawls was a proven Big 12 contributor and one of the best open-field tacklers on the team, while Kamara possessed tremendous athleticism at linebacker and showed real promise as a redshirt freshman.

Their departures leave Leipold and his staff with two more key positions to address in the transfer portal, in addition to replacing seniors lost to graduation, such as Dean Miller, Justice Finkley, DJ Withers, and others along the defensive line.



There are still several weeks before the portal officially opens, meaning fans should expect more transfer announcements before that period arrives.

Player retention has not historically been a major issue for Leipold and his staff, but it could become one if the program continues to struggle. That is likely a significant reason why projected starters are choosing to leave Lawrence.

It will be worth monitoring the decisions of key sophomores and juniors such as wide receiver Cam Pickett, linebacker Trey Lathan, and even quarterbacks Isaiah Marshall and Cole Ballard.



If more impactful pieces continue to depart, Kansas could be in for a difficult offseason unless it adds quality talent from other programs.