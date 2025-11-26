Utah vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
No. 14 Utah has been ridiculous since it lost to No. 11 BYU. The Utes will now enter their Friday matchup against Kansas as 13.5-point road favorites with a chance to secure their fifth consecutive victory. Their tandem of dynamic quarterbacks has helped their offense ascend to another level.
Devon Dampier has been the day-one starter for Utah but, but the Utes have started to filter in true freshman Byrd Ficklin in recent weeks. They’ve averaged 51.0 points per game since Byrd made his first start against Colorado. That production will be hard to match for a Kansas team that ranks in the bottom five in total yards among Big 12 teams this year.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Utah vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Utah: -13.5 (-110)
- Kansas: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Utah: -535
- Kansas: +400
Total: 59.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Utah vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 28
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Utah record: 9-2
- Kansas record: 5-6
Utah vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Utah
Devon Dampier: Dampier threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in a barnburner against Kansas State his last time out. Ficklin rushed for three touchdowns in a reserve role, but Dampier was more effective running the offense. Both quarterbacks could have big games on Friday, but Dampier should continue to get most of the snaps.
Kansas
Jalon Daniels: Daniels hasn’t put together a particularly strong stat line in a while, but does have 21 touchdown passes with just three interceptions this season. Avoiding turnovers will be crucial against a defense as good as Utah’s, and Daniels has done a good job of that this campaign. He’ll likely have to throw for multiple scores for Kansas to stay in this game.
Utah vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Utah is now 8-3 against the spread this season after unexpectedly being challenged by Kansas State. The Utes’ latest victory broke a three-game winning streak against the spread. It’s been hard for any team to keep up with their scoring.
Kansas, on the other hand, has failed to cover in four of its previous five games. The Jayhawks three consecutive home losses against the spread don’t bode well for their outlook on Friday. They’re 1-4 against the spread against Big 12 teams with top-10 scoring offenses this season and Utah has the conference’s third best scoring defense.
The underdogs aren’t slouches on offense, but aren’t close to being cut from the same cloth as Utah. The Utes can comfortably win by at least two touchdowns and cover.
PICK: Utah -13.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
