Kansas Transfer Addition Leroy Harris III Compared To Former Star Jayhawk
The Kansas Jayhawks had a significant roster overhaul after losing 39 seniors to graduation and several players to the transfer portal following the 2024 campaign.
Defensive end Jereme Robinson, who posted 5.5 sacks in 2024, also graduated and headed to the NFL, leaving a major hole for KU to fill.
One of the players brought in by Lance Leipold to strengthen the defensive line is transfer defensive end Leroy Harris III.
The former Chattanooga standout has already impressed since arriving in Lawrence and has made a strong impression during fall camp. An anonymous KU offensive lineman even compared Harris to one of the best defenders in recent program history.
"He kind of reminds me of blocking Austin Booker when he was here," the anonymous player said. "There's so much to deal with because his arms are so long and he's quick and he's twitchy."
It is quite the comparison for fans who remember his breakout 2023 season.
Booker, a transfer from Minnesota, was one of the best pass rushers in the Big 12 that year and finished with 8.0 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in just one season before moving on to the NFL. The former fifth-round draft pick is currently excelling in the preseason for the Chicago Bears.
Harris has a promising resume of his own from Chattanooga. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore was a freshman All-America selection by Phil Steele after playing 12 games in 2024.
Football talent runs in his family as well, as his father, Leroy Harris Jr., played seven years in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.
While Harris plays on the defensive end of the ball, having guidance from a father who experienced playing at the next level could be huge for his development.
Harris also carries a physical makeup similar to Booker with his length, burst, and ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage. But unlike Booker, he could be a long-term piece with three full years of eligibility remaining, giving the Jayhawks time to mold him into a top-tier defensive threat.
The leader of the defensive line entering the season will still be Dean Miller, who returns as KU’s sack leader from 2024.
Harris will battle for a role behind him against redshirt freshman Dakyus Brinkley and former Auburn recruit Dylan Brooks, along with projected starter and Texas transfer Justice Finkley. The rotation on the edge could be one of the deepest position groups for Kansas this season.
If Harris can even approach the level of production that Booker once gave the Jayhawks, he will be a major addition to the program’s defensive success.