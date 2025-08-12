Kansas Jayhawks Football: Notes and News for August 12
The Kansas Jayhawks will be in action less than two weeks from now in a Week 0 matchup.
As the season nears, we have a few updates about Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks.
4. Preseason AP Poll Comes Out
The preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and while Kansas was not ranked, several teams across the Big 12 Conference were.
Future opponents Kansas State (No. 17), Iowa State (No. 22), and Texas Tech (No. 23) were all listed in the poll. Arizona State finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11, though the Jayhawks do not face them this year.
Last season, Kansas opened the campaign ranked No. 22 nationally, the first time a KU squad entered the preseason in the top 25 since 2009.
3. Greg McElroy Evaluates Kansas' 2025 Outlook
College football analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the 2025 Kansas football team. Despite last season’s disastrous finish, he believes KU’s misfortune could balance out this year.
“If you look at where they were last year, I don’t ever pay super close attention to close losses but the ball bounced away from Kansas last year. I mean, all throughout the season, it’s like everything that could go wrong did and it led to five losses by six points or less,” McElroy said.
“Sometimes that has a way of overcorrecting the following year, and they learn how to finish games, they learn how to avoid that critical mistake and, all of a sudden, they become a much better team when it comes to playing in those close games.”
McElroy added that he trusts Coach Leipold to figure things out after securing a haul in the transfer portal throughout the offseason.
2. Lance Leipold Pinpoints Recent Scrimmage Standouts
In a recent media availability, Coach Leipold talked about some players who have stood out to him during fall camp.
He had high praise for backup quarterback Cole Ballard, the presumed backup for Jalon Daniels under center. Leipold also mentioned returning players like wide receivers Keaton Kubecka and Doug Emilien and running back Johnny Thompson as other standouts.
Tight end Carson Bruhn has been ‘one of the bigger surprises’ in camp, according to Leipold. Texas transfer Justice Finkley is reportedly one of the best performers of camp, too.
1. Fresno State Names Week 0 Quarterback Starter
When the Jayhawks take on Fresno State in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 23, E.J. Warner will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
The son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, E.J. officially emerged victorious in a three-man quarterback battle and will open the year as Fresno's starter. His previous stops were at Temple and Rice before he transferred this offseason.