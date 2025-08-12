KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks Football: Notes and News for August 12

Catch up on everything Kansas football related as the regular season opener approaches.

Joshua Schulman

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold walks down the 40-yard line as his players hold their first practice inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 1, 2025.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold walks down the 40-yard line as his players hold their first practice inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 1, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks will be in action less than two weeks from now in a Week 0 matchup.

As the season nears, we have a few updates about Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks.

4. Preseason AP Poll Comes Out

The preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and while Kansas was not ranked, several teams across the Big 12 Conference were.

Future opponents Kansas State (No. 17), Iowa State (No. 22), and Texas Tech (No. 23) were all listed in the poll. Arizona State finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11, though the Jayhawks do not face them this year.

Last season, Kansas opened the campaign ranked No. 22 nationally, the first time a KU squad entered the preseason in the top 25 since 2009.

3. Greg McElroy Evaluates Kansas' 2025 Outlook

College football analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the 2025 Kansas football team. Despite last season’s disastrous finish, he believes KU’s misfortune could balance out this year.

“If you look at where they were last year, I don’t ever pay super close attention to close losses but the ball bounced away from Kansas last year. I mean, all throughout the season, it’s like everything that could go wrong did and it led to five losses by six points or less,” McElroy said.

“Sometimes that has a way of overcorrecting the following year, and they learn how to finish games, they learn how to avoid that critical mistake and, all of a sudden, they become a much better team when it comes to playing in those close games.”

McElroy added that he trusts Coach Leipold to figure things out after securing a haul in the transfer portal throughout the offseason.

2. Lance Leipold Pinpoints Recent Scrimmage Standouts

In a recent media availability, Coach Leipold talked about some players who have stood out to him during fall camp.

He had high praise for backup quarterback Cole Ballard, the presumed backup for Jalon Daniels under center. Leipold also mentioned returning players like wide receivers Keaton Kubecka and Doug Emilien and running back Johnny Thompson as other standouts.

Tight end Carson Bruhn has been ‘one of the bigger surprises’ in camp, according to Leipold. Texas transfer Justice Finkley is reportedly one of the best performers of camp, too.

Lance Leipold
Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

1. Fresno State Names Week 0 Quarterback Starter

When the Jayhawks take on Fresno State in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 23, E.J. Warner will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

The son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, E.J. officially emerged victorious in a three-man quarterback battle and will open the year as Fresno's starter. His previous stops were at Temple and Rice before he transferred this offseason.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

