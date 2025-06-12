Kansas Transfer Portal Miss Dubbed 'Single-Best' Addition of Offseason by ESPN
It’s been hammered home all offseason long: NIL has changed the game, and its most noticeable impact is the transfer portal.
Lured in by the promise of life-changing money, a mind-numbing 1,129 players entered the portal this year (according to On3), and perhaps the most impactful of them all was Kansas’ top target Darrion Williams.
In fact, in the eyes of one expert – ESPN’s Myron Medcalf – Darrion Williams was the “single-best player addition” of the offseason. But unfortunately the highly-coveted forward won’t be donning the crimson-and-blue threads next season as Williams is off to NC State.
A do-it-all forward, Williams plays well above his 6-foot-6 listing, surely aided by his wide frame (225 pounds).
Truly a three-level scorer, Williams is a knockdown shooter, has a go-to turnaround fadeaway in the midrange, and is savvy around the rack, especially in the post. To top it off, Williams is an excellent facilitator as a big, putting up 3.6 assists last season at Texas Tech.
Moral of the story: Williams was the missing piece for Kansas. Medcalf’s crowning of Williams as the best addition of the offseason just serves as a painful reminder of what could have been for the Jayhawks.
Although it’s been nearly three weeks since Williams committed to NC State, head coach Bill Self and his staff have yet to land any frontcourt depth to round out the roster. And with the offseason continuing to slip further away with each passing day, the Jayhawks must act now before a turnaround is fully out of reach.