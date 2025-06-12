Kansas Transfer Portal Miss Dubbed 'Single-Best' Addition of Offseason by ESPN

BREAKING: Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams, one of the top players in the portal, has committed to NC State, he told @On3sports.



The 6-6 junior picks Will Wade over Kansas.



Averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season.https://t.co/S1tFtHIr7h pic.twitter.com/y0xsVuhVAe