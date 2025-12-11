ESPN Matchup Predictor Forecasts Kansas vs NC State Matchup

The upcoming matchup between Kansas and North Carolina State will be tough to predict for fans.



The Jayhawks will be playing their second game with star freshman Darryn Peterson back and have posted a 7-3 record through the first 10 games of the season. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are competing at a lower level than expected in Will Wade's first year at the helm, sitting with the same 7-3 record but with a few unexpected losses.

This game will take place in the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, where the Jayhawks will be playing for the first time in program history. Regardless of their record, NC State is an incredibly talented team with several high-level players.



The ESPN Matchup Predictor has released its odds for the contest and is slightly favoring one school. Who does it predict will come out victorious?



ESPN Matchup Predictor: NC State 55.2%, Kansas 44.8%

Dec 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Brown Bears during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Betting lines for the contest have not come out, but if the matchup predictor is correct, the Wolfpack will enter as slight favorites.



This isn't all that surprising, as the Jayhawks have played only one true road game this year, which was a loss to North Carolina. They are now heading to another school based in the same state, albeit a less formidable opponent.

NC State has struggled to gel with its new roster, falling to Seton Hall and Texas in unanticipated losses. However, Wade put together a strong offseason.



He assembled a transfer class including former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman, UNC transfer Ven-Allen Lubin, and his biggest acquisition, former KU recruiting target and Texas Tech star Darrion Williams. Those additions seem to have panned out, but the Wolfpack still have not reached their peak despite all the hype.

This is a game that Kansas will desperately need Peterson to stay healthy for, as true road games are never easy, regardless of the environment. NCSU absolutely has the talent to upset the No. 19-ranked Jayhawks, especially if he is limited due to his hamstring ailment.



Let's hope that the matchup predictor is incorrect in forecasting this matchup and that Bill Self is able to pull out a win for his squad. The two teams will play this Saturday, Dec. 13, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

