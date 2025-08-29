Kansas vs. Wagner Game Day Guide: How To Watch, Stream, What's at Stake
Later tonight, the Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up to play in what should be the least competitive game of the 2025 campaign. Wagner will travel to Lawrence to play the second contest in the refurbished Booth.
You can find all of the information needed to tune into the game below.
Kansas vs. Wagner Football: Viewing Guide
Date: Friday, August 29
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Kansas vs. Wagner Stream
ESPN+ can be streamed on your TV, computer, or phone on the ESPN app. Subscription prices start at $11.99/month, with an additional option to purchase the service for one year for $119.99.
Kansas vs. Wagner Betting
FanDuel lists Kansas as a 46.5-point favorite heading into the contest. ESPN has the spread at 45.5 points with a 56.5-point over/under.
Nobody expects Wagner to put up much of a fight, but it is still an abnormally large spread against a KU team that has never won by more than 46 points in the Lance Leipold era.
Kansas vs. Wagner Preview
As it was mentioned before, Leipold's squad is entering this matchup expected to blow the Seahawks out.
Wagner is an FCS school that went 4-8 in 2024 competing in the Northeast Conference. The Seahawks faced two FBS opponents last season, falling by four possessions to both FAU and UMass.
On the other hand, Kansas enters this matchup with momentum after a 31-7 season-opening win over Fresno State in the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The Jayhawks are led by veteran quarterback Jalon Daniels, now in his sixth year, who may have delivered his best performance to date in the opener after completing 18-of-20 passes for three touchdowns. Defensively, KU held Fresno to just seven points and should have little trouble containing Wagner’s struggling offense.
While this game should provide KU with an easy tune-up, fans already have their eyes on the looming border showdown against Missouri. It will mark the first meeting between the bordering rivals since the Tigers’ move to the SEC in 2011.
Considering that game is on the horizon, Leipold and his staff are unlikely to show too many complex sets. There will be a lot of running and simple concepts used by new coordinators Jim Zebrowski and D.K. McDonald.
Expect the Jayhawks to put this one away early, with reserves and backups seeing extended time once halftime arrives.