Three Kansas Football Players Who Could See More Snaps vs. Wagner
The Kansas Jayhawks enter Week 1 riding a wave of momentum after their dominant opener.
Lance Leipold’s squad secured a 31-7 victory over Fresno State to kick off the season in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
They face Wagner on Friday, an FCS opponent that will not stand much of a chance against the Jayhawks. The matchup presents an opportunity for KU to try new looks and experiment with play calls before traveling to Missouri for a crucial road test.
Here are three Jayhawks who could benefit from playing against a less talented opponent this week.
RB Johnny Thompson Jr.
More than simply facing a weaker opponent, Thompson Jr. could see extended action for injury-related reasons.
Standout transfer running back Leshawn Williams is questionable for the contest with an arm/wrist injury, putting his status in doubt and opening the door for backups to step in.
Thompson logged four carries for 12 yards in the opener, but the redshirt sophomore may be in line for a bigger workload if Williams is limited or sidelined.
DE Leroy Harris III
A former Chattanooga standout, Harris was praised by coaches and teammates all offseason. His work finally paid off against Fresno, as he recorded his first-ever FBS sack.
Harris has drawn comparisons to former Jayhawk Austin Booker due to his freakish athleticism and burst for his size.
All-Big 12 defensive end Dean Miller is expected to make his season debut on Friday after missing the first game, but Harris was given an “or” designation on the depth chart, meaning KU expects him to take more first-team snaps.
Harris should continue to see a significant number of opportunities the next time the Jayhawks take the field.
QB Isaiah Marshall
That's right — we saved the best for last. Marshall may be the third quarterback on the depth chart, but that doesn't mean he won't be able to orchestrate any drives once the game gets out of hand.
The former highly touted recruit out of high school saw his first game action at the collegiate level against Fresno. Toward the end of the contest, he made a highlight-reel-worthy 13-yard run that was inches away from the end zone.
He is a speedy, dual-threat signal-caller who some view as KU's quarterback of the future.
With Cole Ballard listed as Jalon Daniels' backup under center, this game could be the last time Jayhawk fans see Marshall until next season.