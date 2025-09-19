Kansas vs. West Virginia Betting: Is the Spread Too Generous for Jayhawks?
There has been a growing number of West Virginia voices online expressing concern about the betting spread in the Big 12 opener between Kansas and the Mountaineers.
The line sits at 13.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook, making the Jayhawks nearly two-touchdown favorites against a team coming off a solid win over Pittsburgh. Even for us at Kansas On SI, it is easy to see why some are questioning the number.
The Jayhawks haven't fared well historically against West Virginia. WVU leads the all-time series with a dominant 11-2 record, securing victories in nine of the past 10 meetings between these two schools.
Rich Rodriguez is back at the helm in Morgantown for his second stint since he guided the school to its best period of football in the modern era. After stops at Michigan, Arizona, and most recently Jacksonville State, he still deploys the renowned power spread offense that he became known for in the 2000s.
This was widely considered to be a rebuilding campaign for Rich Rod. The outlook of the season certainly changed a bit when WVU reclaimed the Backyard Brawl.
But keep in mind, this is the same team that lost 17-10 to Ohio on the road. The emotions and stakes being high for a rivalry game doesn't mean it will carry over to a conference game on the road.
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol can manage a game and limit an offense's turnovers. Can he take over a game like the dynamic Jalon Daniels? Absolutely not.
MORE: Lance Leipold Offers Thoughts on Kansas QB Jalon Daniels' Season
The loss to Missouri will likely not affect the Jayhawks in their quest to become ranked and potentially compete for a conference title. The Tigers have one of the most talented rosters in the SEC and would likely be favored over every school in the Big 12.
Lance Leipold's group showed it was capable of taking care of business at home, as evidenced by blowout victories over Fresno State and Wagner to open the season.
Kansas is 1-2 against the spread this year, while WVU is 2-1. However, KU is 6-3 against the spread over its last nine games dating back to last season.
Considering the line opened at 11.5 points, it would be reasonable to pick either team in this one. We'll see which school covers and wins outright tomorrow.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.