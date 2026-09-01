Lance Leipold Explains Why He Named Isaiah Marshall Kansas' Starting QB

Last week, Lance Leipold and the Kansas football program made the surprising decision to name Isaiah Marshall its starting quarterback. The redshirt sophomore from Michigan beat out Cole Ballard for the job and will get the ball this Friday when the Jayhawks host Long Island University.

Leipold spoke to the media for the first time yesterday since the news became official. He expressed complete faith in Marshall and believes he deserved this opportunity.

When asked why the coaching staff chose Marshall over Ballard, Leipold was as straightforward as he could be. They collectively believe he is the best candidate to guide KU's offense to success.

"Both players were playing extremely well. It was a very close competition," Leipold said. "[It came down to] who gives us the best chance to be the most complete offense that we can be, the most dynamic offense we can be. And through that evaluation by the offensive coaching staff, we came to the conclusion that Isaiah was that person."



Going into the season, the Jayhawk faithful were frustrated with how Marshall had been treated during his first two years with the program. He was listed behind Ballard on the depth chart all of last year and appeared to have fallen victim to the "program guy" who knows the system better. However, Leipold and Co. proved everyone wrong by picking the high-upside contender.

Leipold clarified multiple times that the decision was not made because of any shortcomings from Ballard. It was more about how Marshall progressed throughout fall camp and continued to improve with every session.

KU's head coach was also asked what stands out about Marshall the most. He unsurprisingly mentioned his dual-threat ability with his legs.

"His speed. The one thing he does extremely well, he has as good a vision for running the ball and seeing things of a quarterback that I’ve been around in a very long time," Leipold said.



"That doesn’t mean that’s all he can do," he continued. "Sometimes, we pigeonhole and label guys certain ways. I think his throwing and footwork have gotten a lot better."

Since being named the starter, Marshall is playing with more confidence and swagger, per Leipold. He is easing into the role and feels very comfortable with the offense.

The sky is the limit for Marshall this year now that Andy Kotelnicki is back calling plays in Lawrence. The program's vote of confidence in Marshall has to feel good for him after all the work he's put in.



"I feel blessed and ready to play football again," Marshall said when he spoke to the media. "I'm ready to show everybody what I can do."

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