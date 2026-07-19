Why Cole Ballard Has an Edge Over Isaiah Marshall in Kansas’ QB Competition

As much criticism as Jalon Daniels received during his time at Kansas, he was still a steady option to lead the Jayhawks' offense. Even with his inconsistent production, there was never a question that he was the best signal-caller on the roster and deserved to take every snap under center.



However, the same cannot be said now that he has graduated, and Lance Leipold must identify a new QB1 for the second time in his tenure at KU. The coaching staff is currently overseeing a three-man battle for the starting job, although it is widely believed that Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall are the true contenders rather than Rice transfer Chase Jenkins.

Marshall is the new, exciting option for the Jayhawks at quarterback. There is no doubt that most fans want him to win the role. But right now, there is good reason to believe Ballard has a firm grasp on the starting role. His experience in the program and history of starting games suggest the coaching staff views him as the safer option.

Without question, Marshall has a higher ceiling than Ballard and could eventually develop into the better quarterback at Kansas. Yet it is a bit concerning that the calendar has already flipped to mid-July and Leipold still hasn't committed to a starter.



These two quarterbacks offer vastly different skill sets, with Marshall being more of a question mark as a passer but a much more dynamic runner. Ballard brings decent qualities as a pocket passer and scrambler, but he doesn't have the game-breaking athleticism Marshall possesses.

This coaching staff has always prioritized experience and familiarity with the system over raw talent alone. They aren't going to hand Marshall the keys to the offense based solely on his potential.



Ballard's career numbers of a 54.7% completion percentage with more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (3) probably don't inspire much confidence among the Jayhawk faithful. Regardless, it's hard to argue that he wouldn't be the better game manager at this point, considering he's had four years to learn the playbook and understand what the offensive staff expects from its quarterbacks.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Cole Ballard (15) hands the ball to Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jalen Todd (26) in the third quarter of the game against Lindenwood Lions Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Children's Mercy Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall is really going to have to separate himself from the pack if he wants to earn the starting job to open the season. A few flashy plays in practice won't be enough to win Leipold and Co. over.