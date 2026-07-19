Why Cole Ballard Has an Edge Over Isaiah Marshall in Kansas’ QB Competition
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As much criticism as Jalon Daniels received during his time at Kansas, he was still a steady option to lead the Jayhawks' offense. Even with his inconsistent production, there was never a question that he was the best signal-caller on the roster and deserved to take every snap under center.
However, the same cannot be said now that he has graduated, and Lance Leipold must identify a new QB1 for the second time in his tenure at KU. The coaching staff is currently overseeing a three-man battle for the starting job, although it is widely believed that Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall are the true contenders rather than Rice transfer Chase Jenkins.
Marshall is the new, exciting option for the Jayhawks at quarterback. There is no doubt that most fans want him to win the role. But right now, there is good reason to believe Ballard has a firm grasp on the starting role. His experience in the program and history of starting games suggest the coaching staff views him as the safer option.
Without question, Marshall has a higher ceiling than Ballard and could eventually develop into the better quarterback at Kansas. Yet it is a bit concerning that the calendar has already flipped to mid-July and Leipold still hasn't committed to a starter.
These two quarterbacks offer vastly different skill sets, with Marshall being more of a question mark as a passer but a much more dynamic runner. Ballard brings decent qualities as a pocket passer and scrambler, but he doesn't have the game-breaking athleticism Marshall possesses.
This coaching staff has always prioritized experience and familiarity with the system over raw talent alone. They aren't going to hand Marshall the keys to the offense based solely on his potential.
Ballard's career numbers of a 54.7% completion percentage with more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (3) probably don't inspire much confidence among the Jayhawk faithful. Regardless, it's hard to argue that he wouldn't be the better game manager at this point, considering he's had four years to learn the playbook and understand what the offensive staff expects from its quarterbacks.
Marshall is really going to have to separate himself from the pack if he wants to earn the starting job to open the season. A few flashy plays in practice won't be enough to win Leipold and Co. over.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04