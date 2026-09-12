Lance Leipold’s Rivalry Game Struggles Continue After Another Loss to Missouri

Since taking over as Kansas' head coach in 2021, Lance Leipold has done a lot of great things for the Jayhawks program. However, winning rivalry games has not been one of them.

The sixth-year coach continued his struggles in such contests on Friday, falling 38-21 to Missouri in a disappointing loss. There were moments when it felt like KU had momentum, but defensive miscues and costly turnovers proved to be the difference.



Unlike in similar defeats in past seasons, tonight's loss cannot really be blamed on Leipold's passive decision-making. This game was decided by inconsistency in the passing game and a defense that couldn't get timely stops when it needed them. Regardless, that doesn't change the narrative (and reality) that Leipold has fared terribly in rivalry matchups in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks fell 42-31 to Missouri last year and actually performed worse in this year's rendition of the cross-state rivalry. The two schools won't play again until 2031, and who's to say whether Leipold will still be the head coach at that point?

Kansas Jayhawks safety Taylor Davis (27) shows off the ball after a change of possession against Missouri Tigers during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then there's the obvious issue with the Sunflower Showdown. Kansas hasn't defeated K-State in its past 17 tries, and Leipold obviously hasn't been around for all of those losses. However, he's been on the losing side five times against the Wildcats now, coming extremely close on several occasions but never managing to take them down.

There are a few signature wins on Leipold's resume, such as Texas in 2021 and Oklahoma in 2023, but it's been a while since he has secured a meaningful statement victory as KU's head coach. If you count the three major losing streaks that are haunting the Jayhawks right now — Missouri, Kansas State, and Baylor — he's gone a combined 0-10 in those games.



Time is running out for Leipold to prove he can win the biggest games on Kansas' schedule. Regardless of the turnaround he completed with the program, it will never be good enough to win five or six games a year without taking down the opponents the fanbase cares about most.

Ultimately, this was the first blunder on Leipold's resume this year, and he can't afford many more. Another disheartening season could leave Leipold on the hot seat heading into 2027.

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