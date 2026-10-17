Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. K-State in Sunflower Showdown
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The Kansas football program will be looking to snap its 17-game losing streak to Kansas State today in Manhattan. Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats have opened Big 12 play with consecutive losses and are looking to make a statement win in this rivalry contest.
For those who aren't able to tune in to the game live, we'll be providing updates throughout the afternoon with constant drive-by-drive updates. Refresh this page periodically for coverage of every significant moment as the action unfolds.
Kansas vs. K-State Live Score Updates
First Quarter
15:00: Kansas wins the toss and defers to K-State. Big opportunity for the Jayhawks defense to set the tone on the opening drive.
How to Watch Kansas vs. K-State
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: FS1
Link: Watch FOX
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04