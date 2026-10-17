Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. K-State in Sunflower Showdown

The Kansas football program will be looking to snap its 17-game losing streak to Kansas State today in Manhattan. Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats have opened Big 12 play with consecutive losses and are looking to make a statement win in this rivalry contest.



For those who aren't able to tune in to the game live, we'll be providing updates throughout the afternoon with constant drive-by-drive updates. Refresh this page periodically for coverage of every significant moment as the action unfolds.

Kansas vs. K-State Live Score Updates

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs the ball as Kansas Jayhawks defensive back DJ Graham II (7) attempts the tackle during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

15:00: Kansas wins the toss and defers to K-State. Big opportunity for the Jayhawks defense to set the tone on the opening drive.

How to Watch Kansas vs. K-State

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: FS1

Link: Watch FOX

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