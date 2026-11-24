While the 2026 Kansas football team hasn't produced the results fans had hoped for, D.K. McDonald's defensive unit has come alive in the second half of the season. It recently shut down a potent West Virginia offense in a blowout win and has seen its pass rush hit its stride.

One of the biggest reasons for the Jayhawks' defensive resurgence has been Michigan State transfer David Santiago. The standout defensive lineman has been incredible in his first year in Lawrence, totaling 33 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, and four fumble recoveries.



Over the weekend, Kansas received positive news about Santiago. He has reportedly inked a new NIL deal with the program that has him under contract through the 2027 season, meaning he'll ride out his final year of collegiate eligibility with the Jayhawks.

"David Santiago has been an outstanding addition to this football program, and having him back next year is a key component," Leipold said during his press conference yesterday. "His steady play. He's so consistent. He's around the ball. He's intense. He's very humble, but he works his tail off and gets better each and every day."

🚨Re-signed🚨Kansas Jayhawks resign elite edge rusher, David Santiago for 2027 pic.twitter.com/CzelqxIcDs — Billy-Dee | NFL & NIL Certified Agent (@Billy_Dee28) November 22, 2026

The coaching staff has raved about Santiago since fall camp began. A former Air Force cadet, he has been touted as a vocal leader and veteran presence on the front four. However, he has already tallied career highs in nearly every major statistical category.

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Santiago's return is especially important since Kansas is unsure what Leroy Harris III might do in the offseason. Due to his breakout year, the former Chattanooga pass-rusher is a strong candidate to enter the transfer portal or even the NFL Draft if he departs from KU.



Harris and Santiago have been a dominant pass-rushing tandem together, tallying a combined 12.5 sacks and over 30 tackles for loss. Should the Jayhawks get both of them back, they will have massive expectations for the 2027 season.

Player retention has always been a point of emphasis for Leipold since he took over at the helm six years ago. The Jayhawks only lost nine scholarship players to the open market during the 2024 offseason, which was one of the lowest marks in all of college football. The program is looking to replicate that trend this upcoming year in what could be a make-or-break campaign for Leipold.

As unhappy as fans might be with the Jayhawks' on-field struggles, bringing back players like Santiago will go a long way in restoring some faith in the program.

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