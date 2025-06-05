Kansas Football Gets Favorable Record Projection From ESPN FPI
ESPN relaunched its Football Power Index (FPI) this week, and the Kansas Jayhawks received quite a favorable draw from the key metric.
Kansas is the No. 30 ranked team in the FPI, with a projected record of 7.9-4.3.
The FPI also gives KU an 87.4% chance to make a bowl game, an 11.3% chance to win the Big 12, and a 13.4% chance to make the College Football Playoff.
For those who are unfamiliar, the FPI is a predictive system that evaluates several factors for each school across the country, including returning production and the strength of its schedule.
Kansas was given the third-best odds to win the conference, trailing just Kansas State (19.9%) and Arizona State (13.0%). However, BYU is still projected to win more games than KU, with 8.0 estimated wins to the Jayhawks' 7.9.
After a disappointing season in 2024, Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back and become a top competitor in the Big 12.
Despite losing multiple key starters to graduation, KU made a splash in the transfer portal this offseason and returned star quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Additions like wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson, defensive back Jahlil Hurley, and linebacker Bangally Kamara will hopefully make up for lost roster production.
Considering Leipold's group failed to attain bowl eligibility with a subpar 5-7 record last year, seven or eight wins would be a step in the right direction for the program.
Ultimately, the play of Daniels and newcomers on both sides of the ball will determine a lot of KU's success.