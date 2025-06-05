KANSAS

Kansas Football Gets Favorable Record Projection From ESPN FPI

ESPN released its new FPI rankings for the 2025 season this week. Where did the Kansas Jayhawks land?

Joshua Schulman

Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold walks off the field following a loss to the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
ESPN relaunched its Football Power Index (FPI) this week, and the Kansas Jayhawks received quite a favorable draw from the key metric.

Kansas is the No. 30 ranked team in the FPI, with a projected record of 7.9-4.3.

The FPI also gives KU an 87.4% chance to make a bowl game, an 11.3% chance to win the Big 12, and a 13.4% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

For those who are unfamiliar, the FPI is a predictive system that evaluates several factors for each school across the country, including returning production and the strength of its schedule.

Kansas was given the third-best odds to win the conference, trailing just Kansas State (19.9%) and Arizona State (13.0%). However, BYU is still projected to win more games than KU, with 8.0 estimated wins to the Jayhawks' 7.9.

After a disappointing season in 2024, Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back and become a top competitor in the Big 12.

Despite losing multiple key starters to graduation, KU made a splash in the transfer portal this offseason and returned star quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Additions like wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson, defensive back Jahlil Hurley, and linebacker Bangally Kamara will hopefully make up for lost roster production.

Considering Leipold's group failed to attain bowl eligibility with a subpar 5-7 record last year, seven or eight wins would be a step in the right direction for the program.

Ultimately, the play of Daniels and newcomers on both sides of the ball will determine a lot of KU's success.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

