Undrafted Kansas Football Wideout Quickly Gaining Attention From Coaching Staff

Former Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm has quickly caught the attention of the LA Chargers' coaching staff.

Joshua Schulman

Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nobody would have expected wide receiver Luke Grimm to make it to the next level when he was an under-the-radar 2-star prospect from Missouri out of high school, but he now has a serious chance of making the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 1 roster.

Grimm, like several other undrafted Kansas Jayhawks, signed a post-draft contract with the expectation of working toward a spot on the team.

The former KU standout received praise from Jim Harbaugh, the current leader at the helm for the Chargers and a championship-winning coach at Michigan.

He pinpointed three undrafted rookies that stood out to him in rookie minicamps. And Grimm, unsurprisingly, was one of them.

"Receiver from Kansas Luke (Grimm), he's got great tape," Harbaugh said when asked about which players have been impressive so far.

A five-year player at KU, it did not take long for the hard-nosed Grimm to become a fan favorite among the Jayhawk fanbase.

He was always known as a gutsy slot guy who invited contact from opposing defenders, but he flashed pro potential when he ran an impressive 4.46-second 40-yard dash during the Big 12 Pro Day.

Grimm graduated from Kansas with the program's fourth-most career receptions (177), third-most receiving yards (2,472), and second-most receiving touchdowns (23).

Now fighting for LA's final receiver spot on its roster, Charger fans are learning why Grimm was beloved in the city of Lawrence.

From the looks of it, Grimm has the potential to become one of the most inspiring undrafted free agent stories in the league this year. 

