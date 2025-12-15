Kansas Hosting JUCO Star Trent Lincoln on Visit: KU's Midseason Addition?

The Kansas basketball program and its coaches are staying active on the recruiting trail, especially during the Jayhawks' current stretch in which they play just two games in 20 days. Bill Self can use this downtime to make strides in the recruitment of certain players he is targeting.



This weekend, it was revealed that KU will be hosting an intriguing prospect on an official visit during the team's upcoming matchup. According to JucoRecruiting.com on X, Gulf Coast State guard Trent Lincoln will be making his way to Lawrence from December 16-17.

2026 Gulf Coast St 6’3 PG Trent Lincoln has set two official visits:



Kansas Dec 16-17



TCU Dec 18-20



Lincoln is averaging 20 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.5 RPG & 1.8 SPG this season and has guided @gcscmbb to a 14-1 record this season. pic.twitter.com/17dKv9fjcX — JucoRecruiting.com (@JucoRecruiting) December 14, 2025

Lincoln's school, GCSC, is a junior college that competes within the NJCAA Region 8 within the Florida State College Activities Association. The 6-foot-3 southpaw is an explosive athlete and a willing scorer, averaging 19.9 points and 6.6 assists per game through the first 15 contests of the 2025-26 season.



He is in the midst of a breakout campaign and has recently picked up offers from schools like UTSA, San Diego, and Loyola Marymount on the mid-major level, though it has not been confirmed whether Kansas has formally offered him yet.

Trent Lincoln has looked the part of a HM player during his sophomore campaign



Lincoln is posting incredible production averaging 20.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 6.3 APG on 47/37/73 splits



Understands how to play with pace, been able to create advantages for himself and others out of… pic.twitter.com/3Ipi5WMSDf — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) November 21, 2025

His visit is set to begin the same day Kansas hosts Towson in a home matchup at Allen Fieldhouse and will extend one day beyond that. Following his trip to KU, Lincoln is expected to head to Fort Worth to visit fellow Big 12 program TCU for three days.



It remains to be seen whether he will take additional visits after these two, but these schools are the frontrunners to land him until further notice.

Could Trent Lincoln Reclassify and Play This Season?

There is no indication that Lincoln is seeking to become a midseason addition to the Jayhawks' roster. However, it should at least be viewed as a possibility given Self's history of bringing in players midyear.



Past examples include Silvio De Sousa in 2018, who would eventually play in 20 games, and Bryson Tiller last season, who decided to medically redshirt.

Lincoln is currently in the middle of his own collegiate season and may just be looking for a new home once he wraps up his path on the JUCO route. Still, the fact that he is willing to take an official visit during this time suggests that he is at least doing his due diligence on KU.



Whether this visit is exploratory or something more serious remains to be seen, but it is an intriguing development nonetheless.

