Jalon Daniels first popped on the scene as a sophomore in 2021 when he started the final three games for Kansas, and after that, he never looked back.



Daniels had his best season as a junior in 2022 when he threw 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions and completed 66% of his passes while rushing for a career-best 425 yards and scores. And maybe most impressive of all, Daniels led the Jayhawks to six wins and a bowl game appearance for the first time in 13 years.



Following an injury-plagued 2023 season where Daniels only played in three games, the dual-threat quarterback had his fair share of ups and downs, but he still managed to throw for nearly 5,000 yards (4,985) and 36 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

Jalon Daniels with 2️⃣ rushing TDs tonight 👀

62 yards in the air. I think Jalon Daniels' back is feeling good again

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels on Play Action Passes:



🔵 95.0 PFF Grade (1st)

🔵 80% Completion Rate (2nd)

🔵 929 Pass Yards (2nd)

🔵 13 TDs | 0 INTs (1st)

🔵 158.3 Passer Rating (1st)@KU_Football pic.twitter.com/5KZeO11HWC — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2025



And more importantly, he showed NFL teams he could stay healthy, playing in 24 games during that span.



But despite all that, Daniels is a long shot to hear his name called in April's NFL Draft. Daniels has a lot of tools to make it in the NFL -- big arm, mobility, solid on play action, starting experience, etc. -- but over the last two years, he simply threw too many interceptions -- 19 -- and had plenty of accuracy issues, completing barely 60% of his passes during that span.



However, I'd be surprised if he doesn't sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent. But what NFL team would be the best fit for Daniels is the big question, again, assuming Daniels doesn't get drafted?



And the answer? The Baltimore Ravens

A couple of other teams make sense, like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, but the Ravens are the best landing spot for Daniels. The main reason is that Baltimore has done a nice job of allowing quarterbacks to sit early in their careers and develop.



Lamar Jackson didn't start right away as a rookie; in fact, he only started seven games before taking over the reins. The same goes for Tyler Huntley.



Huntley appeared in only two games as a rookie before starting four games in his second year. And since then, Huntley has been named to the Pro Bowl and established himself as a top-tier NFL backup.



Yes, Cooper Rush is still on the Ravens, but I wouldn't be surprised if he gets released by the end of the preseason. Rush really struggled last year in his first season with the Ravens, and is clearly no longer the team's second-string quarterback.



Plus, the Ravens don't even have a quarterback currently on their practice squad roster. So, if Daniels does sign with Baltimore, there's a decent shot he'd at least make the practice squad.



I'd be more confident in Daniels's chances of sticking with Baltimore if the Ravens didn't fire John Harbaugh after the season, considering his track record of developing quarterbacks, but with the veteran experience and overall talent Baltimore has, the Ravens are a perfect fit for Daniels.