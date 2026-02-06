Where Every Kansas Football Transfer Portal Departure Ended Up

The Kansas football roster experienced significant turnover after its second straight 5-7 season in 2025 under coach Lance Leipold.

As 25 players entered the portal, the Jayhawks brought in 31 transfers to replenish the roster. Kansas' incoming transfer class ranks No. 52 nationally and No. 12 in Big 12, per 247Sports.

Here's a closer look at where all 25 transfer portal departures ended up, along with their statistics at Kansas.

Kene Anene, offensive lineman: North Dakota State

Anene appeared in two games for Kansas in 2025 and did not record any statistics.

Logan Brantley, linebacker: Boise State

Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Logan Brantley (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brantley played in 12 games during the 2025 season and recorded eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Dylan Brooks, edge: Missouri State

UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) pressured by Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dylan Brooks (13) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brooks played in seven games and made five tackles for Kansas in 2023, but he missed the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to injury. He began his career at Auburn.

Bryce Cohoon, wide receiver: South Dakota

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Bryce Cohoon (13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cohoon appeared in 12 games but did not make any catches.

Jameel Croft Jr., cornerback: Charlotte

Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jameel Croft Jr. (29) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Appearing in five games in 2025, Croft made one tackle.

Aundre Gibson, cornerback: Northern Arizona

Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Aundre Gibson (30) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gibson didn't record any statistics in one appearance during the 2025 season.

Greydon Grimes, offensive lineman: Appalachian State

Grimes played in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

Jaden Hamm, tight end: Arkansas State

Kansas Jayhawks tight end Jaden Hamm (17) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hamm played in 12 games and logged one kickoff return, but he did not catch any passes.

Jon Jon Kamara, linebacker: Wisconsin

Appearing in all 12 games, Kamara made 13 tackels, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

Carter Lavrusky, offensive lineman: Northern Arizona

Lavrusky took the field in two games during the 2025 season.

Damani Maxson, safety: Prairie View A&M

In 2025, Maxson saw time in two games.

David McComb, quarterback: Miami of Ohio

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback David McComb (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McComb didn't see the field as a true freshman in 2025.

Tyler Mercer, offensive lineman: Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Tyler Mercer (52) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a sophomore in 2025, Mercer appeared in three games.

Lyrik Rawls, safety: Arizona State

Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rawls finished the 2025 season as Kansas' second-leading tackler. He made 73 tackles, seven pass breakups, one tackle for loss, one interception and three quarterback hits.

Caleb Redd, edge: Eastern Kentucky

Kansas redshirt freshman defensive end Caleb Redd (25) during a spring practice on April 11, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Redd played in three games and made one tackle during the 2025 season.

Laquan Robinson, safety: Southern Miss

Kansas Jayhawks safety Laquan Robinson (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robinson logged four tackles in 2025, appearing in eight games.

Joseph Sipp Jr., linebacker: Florida Atlantic

Kansas senior linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr. (3) laughs during Kansas Football Fan Appreciation Day Saturday, April. 5, 2025. | Jesse Bruner/Special to The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sipp made two tackles while playing four games in 2025.

Harry Stewart III, running back: Boise State

Kansas Jayhawks running back Harry Stewart III (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stewart rushed 21 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, good for 4.7 yards per carry. He also caught five passes and picked up 29 yards.

JaCorey Stewart, linebacker: Florida International

Stewart saw game action in four games, but did not record any statistics in 2025.

Johnny Thompson Jr., running back: Ball State

Kansas Jayhawks running back Johnny Thompson Jr. (20) against the Wagner Seahawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Playing in four games, Thompson carried the ball 19 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, good for 3.9 yards per carry.

Undecided

Edge Dean Miller, safety Jalen Dye, safety Devin Dye, wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, cornerback Jacoby Davis,