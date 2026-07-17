Where Kansas Basketball Finished in ESPN's Latest CBB Preseason Rankings

National views on the 2026-27 Kansas basketball team are highly mixed. After four consecutive first-weekend exits in the NCAA Tournament, analysts are skeptical about whether Bill Self can put together a championship-caliber roster.



The team has been completely revamped and will feature a new look after losing all five starters from last season, including freshman phenom Darryn Peterson. With the season only a few months away, outlets are beginning to put the finishing touches on their preseason rankings.

In Jeff Borzello's July way-too-early rankings for ESPN, he listed Kansas as the No. 23 team in the nation, just inside the top 25. Here's what the credentialed college basketball reporter had to say about the Jayhawks and star freshman Tyran Stokes.



"Stokes is expected to make the biggest impact of any incoming freshman in college basketball," Borzello wrote. "The No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft, he's a nightmare to stop with the ball in his hands. He's strong, he's physical, he's a menace in transition, he has great positional size -- and he creates matchup problems because of his point-forward and playmaking ability. Coach Bill Self will give him every chance to carry the Kansas offense."

Borzello doesn't necessarily go into much detail in his explanation, instead highlighting the impact Stokes could make. The bigger question is how the rest of the roster will perform around him.



Borzello projects KU's starting lineup to feature guards Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney, alongside Stokes, Utah transfer Keanu Dawes, and former Charleston center Christian Reeves. Wings Kohl Rosario and Dennis Parker Jr. are also candidates to start but appear better suited for bench roles.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to keep in mind that these rankings were published before the Jayhawks landed Serbian center Mihailo Mušikić. If his NCAA eligibility waiver is approved and he is cleared to play this season, he could shake up the starting lineup and give KU a much-needed experienced presence in the frontcourt.

Of the four Big 12 teams ranked in Borzello's top 25, Kansas is the second-lowest, above only Iowa State. The Jayhawks finished third in the conference last season with a 12-6 league record and a 24-11 mark overall.



Given the amount of roster turnover the program experiences each year, it's difficult to gauge how quickly this group will come together. Only time will tell if Stokes and the supporting cast can do enough to help Kansas break its string of first-weekend NCAA Tournament exits.