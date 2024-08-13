Inside the 5,000-Calorie Diet That Powers Kansas DE Dean Miller
Maintaining peak physical condition is no easy feat for Kansas redshirt junior defensive end Dean Miller, especially during the grueling days of fall camp.
Miller, who has been steadily working to keep his weight in the mid-230s, has developed a meticulous approach to his diet and nutrition, which he says has become second nature over time.
“Definitely, because it’s just become kind of a habit,” Miller said on Monday. “I don’t really have to think about it and remind myself, ‘Oh, I got to be eating right now.’ The weight I’ve put on is sticking better, so I don’t just shed a bunch throughout the day. It’s kind of stuck on me lately, so that’s been good.”
Miller’s daily nutrition regimen is rigorous, beginning with a solid breakfast that typically includes oatmeal, yogurt, and a smoothie. Lunch is another key meal, often followed by a 1,000-calorie peanut butter shake crafted by the team’s nutritionist, Katie O'Connor.
"Leading up into dinner, I got some snacks coming up, whether it be another little protein shake here, granola bar, just some snacks to hold me over for that couple hours in between lunch and dinner,” Miller explained. “Obviously, dinner, get it here at the facility during fall camp, so just capitalize on that, eat as much as I can. And then throughout the day, more snacks leading up until the walkthrough at nighttime, and then when I go home, eat another big meal, chug down another shake. During fall camp, it’s more important than ever to just keep that weight up.”
During the spring, Miller closely monitored his calorie intake, ensuring he consumed no less than 5,000 calories daily.
“Over spring, I was counting my calories and I was staying around no less than 5,000,” Miller said. “Now in fall camp, I literally just eat till I can’t eat no more.”
The intense physical demands of practice, coupled with Miller’s propensity to sweat, make his focus on nutrition all the more critical.
“That’s a good question,” Miller said. “Something I could answer a little more accurately is how much sweat I lose during a day of practice, and for me personally, I’m a pretty big sweater, and I lose anywhere between five and nine pounds on average.”
“Just shed it off during practice, and of course, rehydrating during the day and stacking up meals on top of that,” he added.
As Kansas prepares for the upcoming season, Miller's dedication to his diet and physical conditioning will be crucial to his on-field performance. After appearing in 13 games last season and recording three tackles, the Jayhawks will be counting on him in 2024.
