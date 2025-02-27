KANSAS

Bill Self Praises AJ Storr Amid Kansas Basketball Struggles

Storr has struggled in his first year at Kansas, but Self continues to show his support.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self isn’t giving up on AJ Storr, even as the junior guard continues to struggle in his transition to the Jayhawks.

Storr, a 6-foot-7 guard, joined Kansas after a big sophomore season at Wisconsin, where he averaged 16.8 points per game and earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. However, his transition to the Jayhawks has been marked by rough times.

On Wednesday, Bill Self gave AJ Storr a strong endorsement during his press conference, acknowledging the struggles the junior guard has faced but praising his attitude and potential.

Kansas is about to enter one of the most challenging stretches of its schedule, with matchups against Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona looming.

With March just around the corner, these games will go a long way in determining the Jayhawks’ seeding and momentum heading into the postseason. If there was ever a time for Storr to step up, it’s now.

With tough opponents on deck, Kansas can’t afford many off nights.

Texas Tech is a scrappy, physical team that won’t make anything easy, Houston is one of the top defensive squads in the country, and Arizona has the firepower to push the Jayhawks to the limit.

These are the types of games where depth and contributions from role players make the difference.

Kansas needs him, and these next few games could define not just his season, but the team’s as well.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/News