Bill Self Praises AJ Storr Amid Kansas Basketball Struggles
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self isn’t giving up on AJ Storr, even as the junior guard continues to struggle in his transition to the Jayhawks.
Storr, a 6-foot-7 guard, joined Kansas after a big sophomore season at Wisconsin, where he averaged 16.8 points per game and earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. However, his transition to the Jayhawks has been marked by rough times.
On Wednesday, Bill Self gave AJ Storr a strong endorsement during his press conference, acknowledging the struggles the junior guard has faced but praising his attitude and potential.
Kansas is about to enter one of the most challenging stretches of its schedule, with matchups against Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona looming.
With March just around the corner, these games will go a long way in determining the Jayhawks’ seeding and momentum heading into the postseason. If there was ever a time for Storr to step up, it’s now.
With tough opponents on deck, Kansas can’t afford many off nights.
Texas Tech is a scrappy, physical team that won’t make anything easy, Houston is one of the top defensive squads in the country, and Arizona has the firepower to push the Jayhawks to the limit.
These are the types of games where depth and contributions from role players make the difference.
Kansas needs him, and these next few games could define not just his season, but the team’s as well.