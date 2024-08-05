ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy Predicts Playoff Potential for Kansas Football
Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has high expectations for the Kansas Jayhawks this season, believing they have the potential to make a College Football Playoff run. Speaking on his show 'Always College Football,' McElroy highlighted the Jayhawks' strengths and the impact of head coach Lance Leipold.
"Lance Leipold's Kansas Jayhawks are College Football Playoff contenders this year," McElroy stated. "If you don't believe me, look at the odds in the Big 12 to win the conference. You look at what Lance Leipold has done in the first three years, there's reason to believe this could be his best group."
Kansas' promising start last season was marred by an injury to quarterback Jalon Daniels after a 4-0 start. Although Jason Bean stepped in admirably, the team struggled to maintain its early momentum. Now, with Daniels back and over 30 seniors returning, the Jayhawks are poised for a potential Big 12 title and playoff run.
“You do have Jalon Daniels, who last year would have been in contention, not just as top tier quarterback in the preseason Big 12 rankings, but as kind of a dark horse Heisman," McElroy added. "This guy is electric, man.”
Offensively, Kansas is expected to rely heavily on Daniels' arm and mobility. His connection with the receiving corps, coupled with a robust running game, will be vital in putting up points against tough defenses under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. Defensively, Kansas aims to improve its performance, with an emphasis on creating turnovers and applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with Cobee Bryant and Taiwan Berryhil Jr. leading the way.
As kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on the Jayhawks as they face off against Lindenwood on Aug. 28, before hitting the road to take on Illinois on Sept. 7.
