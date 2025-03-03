KANSAS

How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs. No. 4 Houston

The Jayhawks and Cougars meet up for the second time this season on Monday.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with forward Flory Bidunga (40) during a time out against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with forward Flory Bidunga (40) during a time out against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball faces a tough road test as it takes on No. 4 Houston in a massive Big 12 showdown on Monday night.

The Jayhawks will look to bounce back from a crushing loss to Texas Tech against a dominant Cougars squad led by Kelvin Sampson that has been nearly unbeatable at home this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game and what to expect.

Kansas vs Houston Game Details

  • Matchup: Kansas (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) at No. 4 Houston (25-4, 17-1 Big 12)
  • Date: Monday, March 3
  • Time: 8 p.m. CST
  • Location: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas

How to Watch Kansas vs Houston

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

Kansas vs Houston Game Preview

Kansas enters the contest looking to gain momentum before postseason play, but the Jayhawks have a daunting task ahead against a Houston team that has dominated Big 12 competition.

The Cougars boast a suffocating defense and have been nearly unbeatable at home, making them heavy favorites in this matchup.

ESPN FPI Prediction

  • Houston win probability: 85.0%

What to Watch For

  • Kansas’ Response to Adversity: The Jayhawks have struggled on the road, and they’ll need a strong performance from their backcourt to stay competitive.
  • Houston’s Defense: The Cougars rank among the nation’s best in defensive efficiency, making every possession a challenge for their opponents.
  • Tournament Implications: With March Madness around the corner, both teams are looking to solidify their seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Houston is a projected No. 1 seed, Kansas is projected No. 6 seed.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

