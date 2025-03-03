How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs. No. 4 Houston
Kansas basketball faces a tough road test as it takes on No. 4 Houston in a massive Big 12 showdown on Monday night.
The Jayhawks will look to bounce back from a crushing loss to Texas Tech against a dominant Cougars squad led by Kelvin Sampson that has been nearly unbeatable at home this season.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game and what to expect.
Kansas vs Houston Game Details
- Matchup: Kansas (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) at No. 4 Houston (25-4, 17-1 Big 12)
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Time: 8 p.m. CST
- Location: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
How to Watch Kansas vs Houston
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV
Kansas vs Houston Game Preview
Kansas enters the contest looking to gain momentum before postseason play, but the Jayhawks have a daunting task ahead against a Houston team that has dominated Big 12 competition.
The Cougars boast a suffocating defense and have been nearly unbeatable at home, making them heavy favorites in this matchup.
ESPN FPI Prediction
- Houston win probability: 85.0%
What to Watch For
- Kansas’ Response to Adversity: The Jayhawks have struggled on the road, and they’ll need a strong performance from their backcourt to stay competitive.
- Houston’s Defense: The Cougars rank among the nation’s best in defensive efficiency, making every possession a challenge for their opponents.
- Tournament Implications: With March Madness around the corner, both teams are looking to solidify their seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Houston is a projected No. 1 seed, Kansas is projected No. 6 seed.