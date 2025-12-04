Where Kansas Basketball Landed in CBS Sports' Rankings After UConn Loss

The Kansas basketball team fell to 6-3 after losing a true home game to UConn in Allen Fieldhouse. It was a gritty, back-and-forth matchup, but the Jayhawks simply couldn’t generate enough offense without star freshman Darryn Peterson.



KU now finds itself in a precarious position with difficult matchups looming against Missouri and NC State, and still no timetable for Peterson's return.

Even with the uncertainty, some national analysts remain relatively high on the Jayhawks. In the latest CBS Sports college basketball rankings, Gary Parrish placed Kansas at No. 14 nationally, dropping them just one spot following the loss to the Huskies.



"Melvin Council Jr. missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 61-56 loss to UConn," Parrish wrote. "The Jayhawks' next game is Sunday against Missouri."

Dec 2, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) shoots as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) looks on during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This is far from a substantial fall for a team that just lost at home. Then again, UConn is ranked No. 5 in the country and boasts one of the strongest rosters in the nation.



Parrish is likely factoring Peterson's injury into his ranking, as Kansas is the only team with three losses to appear inside his top 25 aside from St. John's at No. 23.

Right now, it is difficult to gauge exactly where the Jayhawks stand. They have played only two games at full strength, a season-opening win against Green Bay and a loss to North Carolina.



Even in those matchups, Peterson was reportedly still dealing with his lingering hamstring issue, making it impossible to get a true read on this roster's ceiling.

CBS Sports Rankings Differ From AP Top 25

To open the week, Kansas checked in at No. 21 in the AP Poll. Voters had previously removed the Jayhawks from the top 25 entirely, only adding them back after their three-game winning streak in the Players Era Tournament.



Parrish, on the other hand, had KU at No. 13 before the UConn loss and dropped them just one spot afterward, showing more confidence in Bill Self's squad than the AP voters.

On a brighter note for KU fans, the NCAA NET Rankings view the Jayhawks a bit more favorably than the general public. Kansas debuted at No. 17 in the first NET release on Dec. 1 with a 1-2 record in Quad 1 games, 2-0 record in Quad 2 games, and 3-0 record in Quad 4 games.



The UConn matchup counted as a Quad 1 game, meaning Kansas now sits at 1-3 in those opportunities. However, the Jayhawks have a chance to quickly strengthen their resume this weekend in the Border Showdown, especially if Peterson makes his long-awaited return to the floor.