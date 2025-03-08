Kansas' Hunter Dickinson Speaks on What Makes Cooper Flagg So Special
Few names in college basketball are better known than Duke’s Cooper Flagg.
The freshman phenom, and projected top-pick in the upcoming NBA Draft is the National Player of The Year frontrunner, despite having just turned 18 less than three months ago.
Averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while tacking on 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on the other end, Flagg has led the Blue Devils to a 26-3 record and a No. 2 ranking.
And while his otherworldly skill and next-level talent is crystal clear, few can better understand his impact on the game than his peers and opponents.
In an interview with USA TODAY, Kansas star Hunter Dickinson – who helped put one of the three blemishes in Flagg and Duke’s record back in late November – spoke on what makes Flagg so special:
“I would say, for him, his best trait is his versatility… Obviously he scores the ball at a prolific pace, but he’s able to play great without scoring, and I think that’s a super impressive trait. Not a lot of guys are able to do that, but he can affect the game in so many different ways,” said Dickinson.
And Kansas’ big man made it clear that Flagg isn’t just an offensive superstar, but also a high-level defender:
“I mean defensively, whether it’s rebounding, blocking shots, he’s guarding the ball one-on-one,” continued Dickinson.
As for the heavily-publicized possibility of Flagg turning down the NBA Draft, and returning to Duke for another season, it’s safe to say Dickinson finds that highly unlikely.
“No chance he stays at Duke… it got some clicks and got some media attention, but there’s no way he’s staying at Duke.”
Regardless of what threads Flagg suits up in next year, Dickinson is certain of one thing: Flagg’s versatility is what truly sets him apart.
“He’s able to affect the game in multiple ways, which is why he’s so impressive and so highly-regarded as a prospect.”