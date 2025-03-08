KANSAS

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson Speaks on What Makes Cooper Flagg So Special

The Jayhawks big man knows from firsthand experience the numerous ways Cooper Flagg can impact the game

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hunter Dickinson on What Makes Cooper Flagg a Special Talent

Few names in college basketball are better known than Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

The freshman phenom, and projected top-pick in the upcoming NBA Draft is the National Player of The Year frontrunner, despite having just turned 18 less than three months ago.

Averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while tacking on 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on the other end, Flagg has led the Blue Devils to a 26-3 record and a No. 2 ranking.

And while his otherworldly skill and next-level talent is crystal clear, few can better understand his impact on the game than his peers and opponents.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Kansas star Hunter Dickinson – who helped put one of the three blemishes in Flagg and Duke’s record back in late November – spoke on what makes Flagg so special:

“I would say, for him, his best trait is his versatility… Obviously he scores the ball at a prolific pace, but he’s able to play great without scoring, and I think that’s a super impressive trait. Not a lot of guys are able to do that, but he can affect the game in so many different ways,” said Dickinson. 

And Kansas’ big man made it clear that Flagg isn’t just an offensive superstar, but also a high-level defender:

“I mean defensively, whether it’s rebounding, blocking shots, he’s guarding the ball one-on-one,” continued Dickinson.

As for the heavily-publicized possibility of Flagg turning down the NBA Draft, and returning to Duke for another season, it’s safe to say Dickinson finds that highly unlikely.

“No chance he stays at Duke… it got some clicks and got some media attention, but there’s no way he’s staying at Duke.” 

Regardless of what threads Flagg suits up in next year, Dickinson is certain of one thing: Flagg’s versatility is what truly sets him apart.

“He’s able to affect the game in multiple ways, which is why he’s so impressive and so highly-regarded as a prospect.”

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/News