All the Best Dunks From a Busy NBA Thursday Slate
The NBA Cup is over and with that the league is back to packed slates of games. Thursday night was the first large schedule following the Knicks’ win over the Spurs in Las Vegas on Tuesday to win the third edition of the NBA Cup.
With the coast-to-coast action, fans were blessed with plenty of rim-rocking slams as the league welcomed the basketball world back from the NBA’s mini break. Charlotte’s Brandon Miller got the party started early with one of the best poster dunks you’ll ever see, even if fans were distracted by the Hornets’ gaudy uniforms and court. Miller’s incredible slam was only the first of many awesome jams across the NBA on Thursday.
Here are the best slams from a loaded Thursday-night slate in the NBA:
Brandon Miller throws down epic poster
What an epic slam in transition from Miller that made beloved Hornets announcer Eric Collins lose his mind. The Hornets drained 24 three-pointers as a unit to take down the Hawks, but their high-flying young stars dazzled at the rim, too.
Cooper Flagg pulls it all the way back to get around fellow No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham
A number of top picks were on the floor as the Pistons took on the Mavericks with Cunningham, Flagg and Anthony Davis competing. This year’s No. 1 pick got the action started early with an awesome slam following his career high 42-point performance Monday.
Victor Wembanyama over a defender and his teammate
This wouldn’t be a roundup of the best dunks without an appearance from Wembanyama. He flew in for this great putback slam which he dunked over a defender and one of his teammates.
LeBron James still doing LeBron James things
This man turns 41 in less than two weeks.
Stephon Castle flies in for the throw down
Wembanyama wasn’t the only Spur to throw down a great slam on Thursday. Castle trailed in transition for the easy bucket as Wizards guard Bub Carrington scrambled in a disadvantage. Castle threw this one down with some force.
One more Wemby slam for good measure
It’s just not even fair.
And another for that matter
Nobody can turn defense to offense better, what a play on both sides from Wemby as the Spurs defeated the Wizards 119-94.