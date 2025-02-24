Kansas Baseball Soars to No. 1 in Key Ranking After Red-Hot Start
Kansas baseball is off to a blazing start in 2025, and now the Jayhawks have something to show for it. Sitting at 7-0, Kansas has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the nation in the latest RPI rankings.
A strong strength of schedule (SOS) has helped boost the Jayhawks to the top, as they rank fifth in that category while maintaining a perfect record.
The Jayhawks opened the year by sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a four-game series, capped by a commanding 16-0 victory in seven innings.
Their offense continued to shine against Tarleton State, securing another sweep with a pair of close wins in a doubleheader before finishing the series with an 11-7 victory.
With strong pitching, timely hitting, and consistent run production, Kansas is proving early on that they could be a serious threat.
With Big 12 play on the horizon, the Jayhawks’ early success will soon be put to the test against tougher competition.
However, starting the season at No. 1 in RPI puts them in a strong position for postseason consideration.
If they can maintain their high level of play, Kansas could emerge as a legitimate contender in the conference and beyond.
For now, the Jayhawks are riding high, and their No. 1 RPI ranking is proof that they are one of the hottest teams in the country.