Kansas Baseball Has Yet to Lose a Series After Taking 3 of 4 from St. Thomas

Kansas baseball faced its first real test of the season last week against Minnesota, and the Jayhawks did what they had to do and split that series with a pair of wins.



But this weekend, KU looked like its normal self after taking three of four from St. Thomas.

The Results

Game 1: Kansas 4, St. Thomas 2

Game 2: Kansas 11, St. Thomas 5

Game 3: Kansas 9, St. Thomas 8

Game 4: St. Thomas 13, Kansas 2

The most thrilling game of the series was Saturday, when Augusto Mungarrietta hit a two-run, walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth, to give Kansas the series victory.

The Jayhawks had a chance to sweep the four-game series but lost to the Bobcats by mercy rule, 13-2, on Sunday.



Despite Sunday's loss, Kansas is 10-5 on the season and hasn't lost a series. However, despite the Kansas offense coming through in the first three games of the series, KU has a lot to work on heading into Big 12 Play.

The Jayhawks defense is still an issue

The Jayhawks' defense made eight errors in its four-game series against Minnesota, and this weekend, the KU defense wasn't much better after committing seven errors.



Fortunately, Kansas's poor defense didn't cost them a win in the first three games of the series, but that won't work once conference play starts. Teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, TCU, and West Virginia are simply too good to give extra outs to. So, KU needs to clean up its defense if it has any shot at winning the Big 12.

KU's starting staff struggles to go deep into games

Not only did the Jayhawks' starting staff struggle to keep St. Thomas off the board this weekend, but they also struggled to go deep into the game. Dominic Voegele was the only KU starter this weekend to qualify for the win after pitching five innings on Friday, and that's a problem.



Yes, every college team has a bunch of arms in its bullpen, but consistently relying on your bullpen to bail you out is a dangerous way to win games.



That's two weeks in a row now where the Kansas rotation has regressed, and until that changes, KU is going to have to score seven or eight runs a game to stay competitive. Fortunately, KU's offense has been red-hot, especially grad transfer Jordan Bach.

Next up

The Jayhawks next game is on Tuesday in Texas against TCU. First pitch against the Horned Frogs is at 6 p.m. (CT) and is available to watch on ESPN+.