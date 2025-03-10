Which Kansas Jayhawks Made the Big 12 All-Conference Teams?
Dickinson, Mayo, and Harris Jr. Earn Big 12 All-Conference Honors
The Big 12 announced its all-conference teams on Monday and Kansas Basketball was well represented. In one of the nation's best college basketball conferences, Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris Jr. found their way onto All-Big 12 teams.
Dickinson was named to the All-Big 12 First Team following a standout senior season with the Jayhawks.
In conference play, Dickinson averaged 18.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season and posted double-doubles in eight out of the 20 conference games.
All-Big 12 First Team Basketball
Caleb Love, Arizona
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Richie Saunders, BYU
LJ Cryer, Houston
J’Wan Roberts, Houston
Curtis Jones, Iowa State
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
JT Toppin, Texas Tech* (Big 12 Player of the Year)
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
Javon Small, West Virginia
Mayo was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.
Mayo averaged 14.2 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for Kansas in conference play this season. Mayo was a standout three point specialist, shooting 40.8% from beyond the arch.
All-Big 12 Third Team Basketball
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Zeke Mayo, Kansas
Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State
Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Harris Jr. was named as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after a remarkable regular season with the Jayhawks.
In conference play, Harris Jr. averaged 8.4 points and 5.8 assists per game this season and broke the record for the most games played in a Jayhawk uniform with 170. He also moved up to second on the Kansas all-time assist list this season with 848 career assists.
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention List
Arizona: Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar
Baylor: Robert Wright
BYU: Egor Demin
UCF: Darius Johnson
Cincinnati: Jizzle James
Colorado: Julian Hammond III
Houston: Emanuel Sharp
Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr.
Kansas State: David N’Guessan
Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson
TCU: Noah Reynolds and Ernest Udeh Jr.
Utah: Gabe Madsen